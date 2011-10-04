Alstom to upgrade some AEP coal power plants in U.S.

Oct 4 French multinational conglomerate Alstom SA (ALSO.PA) said on Tuesday it won a contract worth $150 million to upgrade Ohio-based power company American Electric Power's (AEP.N) biggest coal-fired power plants in Ohio, Indiana and West Virginia over the next several years.

Alstom will upgrade the low pressure steam turbines on AEP's 1,300-megawatt units.

AEP's 1,300-MW plants include units at Rockport in Indiana, Gavin in Ohio, Mountaineer in West Virginia and Amos in West Virginia. One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.

Alstom said the upgrades - the first of which is expected to be commissioned in 2013 - will allow AEP to continue to operate the coal plants with an improved efficiency and a high level of reliability for years.

AEP owns and operates about 80 generating stations in the United States with a capacity of nearly 38,000 megawatts. Coal fired plants account for about 66 percent of that the company's generating capacity, according to the AEP website.

Over the next several years, AEP has said it would retire some of its older, smaller coal plants to meet increasingly more stringent federal environmental rules, while it upgrades the emissions control and other equipment at some of its larger, newer coal-fired plants.

AEP delivers power to more than five million customers in 11 U.S. states. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley)