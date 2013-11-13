Apex sells wind power to Western Farmers Electric of Oklahoma

Nov 13 Privately held U.S. renewable power
developer Apex Clean Energy agreed to sell 100 megawatts of wind
power from its Balko wind farm in Oklahoma to Western Farmers
Electric Cooperative.
Apex said in a statement Tuesday that with this agreement it
has sold all of the wind power capacity from the 300 MW Balko
project, which is expected to enter service in 2015.
In October, Apex said it agreed to sell 200 MW to U.S. power
company American Electric Power Co Inc's Public Service
Co of Oklahoma unit.
Apex said the Balko wind farm, which is located in Beaver
County on the Oklahoma Panhandle, will produce enough
electricity to power over 110,000 homes. The company has said
the development and construction of the Balko project will
provide an estimated $430 million investment in the region.