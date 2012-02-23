Arizona Public Service tests 1.5 MWh storage device

Feb 23 Arizona Public Service, the state's largest electric utility, has launched a two-year test of a 1.5 megawatt-hour energy storage device to determine the benefits of storing electricity and returning it to the grid when customers need it most, the company said on Thursday.

"We plan to study a number of things, including how we can decrease equipment stress on high demand days and how we can provide solar energy to our customers after sundown," said Barbara Lockwood, director of energy innovation for Phoenix-based APS, a unit of Pinnacle West Capital Corp.

The massive battery, the size of a shipping container, is called the Lithium Ion SuperPolymer Battery Energy Storage System, or "Bess," said officials from Electrovaya Inc which worked with ABB energy storage systems to design and manufacture the battery.

"This system is possibly the world's largest lithium ion battery in a single container," said Raj Das Gupta, Electrovaya general manager. The cost of the battery device was not disclosed.

APS said the battery can generate about 500 kilowatts, or the equivalent output of 1,200 hybrid cars or 300,000 cell phone batteries.

The device will first be tested at an APS substation near Flagstaff to store energy when power is inexpensive and at low demand. APS will then be able to dispatch energy from the battery when demand is high and other equipment is working at maximum capacity, the company said.

Next year, APS said the device will be trucked to the Doney Park Renewable Energy site, a 500-kilowatt neighborhood solar power plant where the energy storage system will help reduce the intermittent nature of solar power, such as when a cloud passes overhead, decreasing output from the solar plant slightly.

Energy from the battery can be dispatched to keep a continuous flow of electricity on the grid, said Joe Wilheim, APS energy storage project manager.

The utility also plans to test dispatching the energy after dark. "One of the busiest times on our system is between 5 and 9 p.m." when customers return home and turn on appliances and air conditioners, said Wilheim.

"By that time, solar systems have largely stopped producing for the day," Wilheim said. "With storage, we can gather solar energy during the day and dispatch it in the evening, when it provides the greatest benefit."