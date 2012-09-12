Brazilian utilities extend drop as gov't pushes to cut rates

BRIEF-U.S. DOJ, EPA announce $15 mln settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
SAO PAULO, Sept 12 Shares of Brazilian electric utilities extended their drop on Wednesday amid a government push to slash energy bills.
An index of electric utilities fell 7 percent in early trading, its biggest drop since the 2008 financial crisis, following a fall of over 3 percent on Tuesday.
Brazil announced a major cut in electricity taxes on Tuesday that will lower energy costs for industries and consumers, the latest attempt by President Dilma Rousseff to re-energize her country's once-booming economy.
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Court acknowledges that certification does not indicate that contractual pricing at issue is inappropriate