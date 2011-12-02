Bruce Power loads fuel into Ontario Bruce reactor

Dec 2 Ontario nuclear power company Bruce Power
said it had loaded the final uranium fuel bundle into the
750-megawatt Unit 1 at the Bruce A nuclear power plant in
Ontario.
The fuel load is part of a previously reported agreement
between Ontario and Bruce to invest about C$5.25 billion ($5.17
billion) to restore the Bruce A units 1 and 2 and upgrade units
3 and 4.
Bruce said in a release it expects to attach 750-MW Unit 2
to the Ontario power grid early in the first quarter of 2012
and start commercial operation later in the first quarter.
Bruce expects to connect Unit 1 to the grid in the second
quarter of 2012 and go commercial during the third quarter.
The units at the Bruce A plant entered service in the late
1970s but were laid up in the mid-1990s because they needed
extensive upgrades. Units 3 and 4 returned to service in the
early 2000s.
Bruce said workers completed the fuel load in Unit 1 in one
week less time than it took to fuel Unit 2 in July.
Operators manually installed 5,760 fuel bundles into 480
fuel channels in the reactor, the company said.
A fuel bundle is an assembly of pencil-like tubes, two feet
(0.6 meter) long containing uranium dioxide pellets. Roughly
the size of a fire log, each 22-kilogram bundle can produce
enough energy to power 100 homes for a year, Bruce said.
In 2010, the government of Ontario called for the
refurbishment of its nuclear fleet including units at Bruce.
------------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE
PROVINCE: Ontario
COUNTY: Bruce
TOWN: Tiverton on the eastern shore of Lake Huron about
155 miles (250 km) northwest of Toronto
OPERATOR: Bruce Power
OWNER(S): Bruce A
- TransCanada Corp (47.4 pct)
- BPC Generation Infrastructure Trust, an
investment entity owned by Ontario Municipal
Employees Retirement System (47.4 pct)
- Power Workers' Union (4 pct)
- Society of Energy Professionals (1.2 pct)
Bruce B
- Cameco Corp (31.6 pct)
- TransCanada (31.6 pct)
- BPC Generation Infrastructure Trust, an
investment entity owned by Ontario Municipal
Employees Retirement System (31.6 pct)
- Power Workers' Union (4 pct)
- Society of Energy Professionals (1.2pct)
CAPACITY: 6,288 MW
UNIT(S): Bruce A
- 1 - 750-MW CANada Deuterium Uranium (CANDU)
reactor - being refurbished
- 2 - 750-MW CANDU reactor - being refurbished
- 3 - 750-MW CANDU reactor
- 4 - 750-MW CANDU reactor
Bruce B
- 5 - 822-MW CANDU reactor
- 6 - 822-MW CANDU reactor
- 7 - 822-MW CANDU reactor
- 8 - 822-MW CANDU reactor
FUEL: Nuclear
DISPATCH: Baseload
COST: C$14.4 billion
TIMELINE:
1970-1987 - Ontario Hydro, a Crown corporation, starts
building the plant in stages
1977-9 - Bruce A enters service
1984-89 - Bruce B enters service
1995 - Unit 2 laid up because it needed extensive
upgrades
1997 - Unit 1 laid up
1998 - Unit 3 & 4 laid up
1999 - Ontario Hydro split into five Crown
corporations with Ontario Power Generation
(OPG) taking the generation
2000 - OPG leases the Bruce plant to Bruce Power
when British Energy owned 82.4 percent of
the partnership. Cameco owned 15 percent.
2001 - Bruce Power starts operating the Bruce
plant
2003 - Financial difficulties force British Energy
to sell Bruce stake to TransCanada, Cameco and
BPC
2003 - Unit 4 returns
2004 - Unit 3 returns
2005 - Bruce and the Ontario government agree to
return Units 1 and 2 and upgrade Units 3
and 4 for an estimated C$4.25 billion
(later increased to about C$5.25 billion).
Cameco drops out of Bruce A refurbishment
2012 Q1 - Unit 2 to return
2012 Q3 - Unit 1 to return. Bruce has said it will start
to upgrade Units 3 and 4 sometime after Unit 1
returns
2015-20 - Bruce to look at upgrading Units 5-8
2036 - Bruce A 1 & 2 to reach the end of their
life unless refurbished again