Bruce Power loads fuel into Ontario Bruce reactor

Dec 2 Ontario nuclear power company Bruce Power
said it had loaded the final uranium fuel bundle into the
750-megawatt Unit 1 at the Bruce A nuclear power plant in
Ontario.
    The fuel load is part of a previously reported agreement
between Ontario and Bruce to invest about C$5.25 billion ($5.17
billion) to restore the Bruce A units 1 and 2 and upgrade units
3 and 4.
    Bruce said in a release it expects to attach 750-MW Unit 2
to the Ontario power grid early in the first quarter of 2012
and start commercial operation later in the first quarter.
    Bruce expects to connect Unit 1 to the grid in the second
quarter of 2012 and go commercial during the third quarter.
    The units at the Bruce A plant entered service in the late
1970s but were laid up in the mid-1990s because they needed
extensive upgrades. Units 3 and 4 returned to service in the
early 2000s.
    Bruce said workers completed the fuel load in Unit 1 in one
week less time than it took to fuel Unit 2 in July.
    Operators manually installed 5,760 fuel bundles into 480
fuel channels in the reactor, the company said.
    A fuel bundle is an assembly of pencil-like tubes, two feet
(0.6 meter) long containing uranium dioxide pellets. Roughly
the size of a fire log, each 22-kilogram bundle can produce
enough energy to power 100 homes for a year, Bruce said.
    In 2010, the government of Ontario called for the
refurbishment of its nuclear fleet including units at Bruce.
------------------------------------------------------------  
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE           
PROVINCE:    Ontario           
COUNTY:      Bruce           
TOWN:        Tiverton on the eastern shore of Lake Huron about
             155 miles (250 km) northwest of Toronto
OPERATOR:    Bruce Power
OWNER(S):    Bruce A           
             - TransCanada Corp (47.4 pct)
             - BPC Generation Infrastructure Trust, an
               investment entity owned by Ontario Municipal
               Employees Retirement System (47.4 pct)
             - Power Workers' Union (4 pct)
             - Society of Energy Professionals (1.2 pct)
             Bruce B
             - Cameco Corp (31.6 pct)
             - TransCanada (31.6 pct)
             - BPC Generation Infrastructure Trust, an
               investment entity owned by Ontario Municipal
               Employees Retirement System (31.6 pct)
             - Power Workers' Union (4 pct)
             - Society of Energy Professionals (1.2pct)
CAPACITY:    6,288 MW
UNIT(S):     Bruce A
             - 1 - 750-MW CANada Deuterium Uranium (CANDU)
                   reactor - being refurbished
             - 2 - 750-MW CANDU reactor - being refurbished
             - 3 - 750-MW CANDU reactor           
             - 4 - 750-MW CANDU reactor           
             Bruce B           
             - 5 - 822-MW CANDU reactor           
             - 6 - 822-MW CANDU reactor            
             - 7 - 822-MW CANDU reactor            
             - 8 - 822-MW CANDU reactor           
FUEL:        Nuclear           
DISPATCH:    Baseload           
COST:        C$14.4 billion           
TIMELINE:           
1970-1987    - Ontario Hydro, a Crown corporation, starts
               building the plant in stages           
1977-9       - Bruce A enters service           
1984-89      - Bruce B enters service           
1995         - Unit 2 laid up because it needed extensive
               upgrades           
1997         - Unit 1 laid up           
1998         - Unit  3 & 4 laid up           
1999         - Ontario Hydro split into five Crown
               corporations with Ontario Power Generation
               (OPG) taking the generation           
2000         - OPG leases the Bruce plant to Bruce Power
               when British Energy owned 82.4 percent of
               the partnership. Cameco owned 15 percent.
2001         - Bruce Power starts operating the Bruce
               plant           
2003         - Financial difficulties force British Energy
               to sell Bruce stake to TransCanada, Cameco and
               BPC
2003         - Unit 4 returns           
2004         - Unit 3 returns           
2005         - Bruce and the Ontario government agree to
               return Units 1 and 2 and upgrade Units 3
               and 4 for an estimated C$4.25 billion
               (later increased to about C$5.25 billion).
               Cameco drops out of Bruce A refurbishment
2012 Q1      - Unit 2 to return
2012 Q3      - Unit 1 to return. Bruce has said it will start
               to upgrade Units 3 and 4 sometime after Unit 1
               returns
2015-20      - Bruce to look at upgrading Units 5-8
2036         - Bruce A 1 & 2 to reach the end of their
               life unless refurbished again

