Bruce Power loads fuel into Ontario Bruce reactor

Dec 2 Ontario nuclear power company Bruce Power said it had loaded the final uranium fuel bundle into the 750-megawatt Unit 1 at the Bruce A nuclear power plant in Ontario. The fuel load is part of a previously reported agreement between Ontario and Bruce to invest about C$5.25 billion ($5.17 billion) to restore the Bruce A units 1 and 2 and upgrade units 3 and 4. Bruce said in a release it expects to attach 750-MW Unit 2 to the Ontario power grid early in the first quarter of 2012 and start commercial operation later in the first quarter. Bruce expects to connect Unit 1 to the grid in the second quarter of 2012 and go commercial during the third quarter. The units at the Bruce A plant entered service in the late 1970s but were laid up in the mid-1990s because they needed extensive upgrades. Units 3 and 4 returned to service in the early 2000s. Bruce said workers completed the fuel load in Unit 1 in one week less time than it took to fuel Unit 2 in July. Operators manually installed 5,760 fuel bundles into 480 fuel channels in the reactor, the company said. A fuel bundle is an assembly of pencil-like tubes, two feet (0.6 meter) long containing uranium dioxide pellets. Roughly the size of a fire log, each 22-kilogram bundle can produce enough energy to power 100 homes for a year, Bruce said. In 2010, the government of Ontario called for the refurbishment of its nuclear fleet including units at Bruce. ------------------------------------------------------------ PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE PROVINCE: Ontario COUNTY: Bruce TOWN: Tiverton on the eastern shore of Lake Huron about 155 miles (250 km) northwest of Toronto OPERATOR: Bruce Power OWNER(S): Bruce A - TransCanada Corp (47.4 pct) - BPC Generation Infrastructure Trust, an investment entity owned by Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (47.4 pct) - Power Workers' Union (4 pct) - Society of Energy Professionals (1.2 pct) Bruce B - Cameco Corp (31.6 pct) - TransCanada (31.6 pct) - BPC Generation Infrastructure Trust, an investment entity owned by Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (31.6 pct) - Power Workers' Union (4 pct) - Society of Energy Professionals (1.2pct) CAPACITY: 6,288 MW UNIT(S): Bruce A - 1 - 750-MW CANada Deuterium Uranium (CANDU) reactor - being refurbished - 2 - 750-MW CANDU reactor - being refurbished - 3 - 750-MW CANDU reactor - 4 - 750-MW CANDU reactor Bruce B - 5 - 822-MW CANDU reactor - 6 - 822-MW CANDU reactor - 7 - 822-MW CANDU reactor - 8 - 822-MW CANDU reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: C$14.4 billion TIMELINE: 1970-1987 - Ontario Hydro, a Crown corporation, starts building the plant in stages 1977-9 - Bruce A enters service 1984-89 - Bruce B enters service 1995 - Unit 2 laid up because it needed extensive upgrades 1997 - Unit 1 laid up 1998 - Unit 3 & 4 laid up 1999 - Ontario Hydro split into five Crown corporations with Ontario Power Generation (OPG) taking the generation 2000 - OPG leases the Bruce plant to Bruce Power when British Energy owned 82.4 percent of the partnership. Cameco owned 15 percent. 2001 - Bruce Power starts operating the Bruce plant 2003 - Financial difficulties force British Energy to sell Bruce stake to TransCanada, Cameco and BPC 2003 - Unit 4 returns 2004 - Unit 3 returns 2005 - Bruce and the Ontario government agree to return Units 1 and 2 and upgrade Units 3 and 4 for an estimated C$4.25 billion (later increased to about C$5.25 billion). Cameco drops out of Bruce A refurbishment 2012 Q1 - Unit 2 to return 2012 Q3 - Unit 1 to return. Bruce has said it will start to upgrade Units 3 and 4 sometime after Unit 1 returns 2015-20 - Bruce to look at upgrading Units 5-8 2036 - Bruce A 1 & 2 to reach the end of their life unless refurbished again