Bruce to overhaul two reactors at Ontario nuclear plant

Sept 11 Bruce Power is investing an C$430
million to overhaul two 750-megawatt reactors at the Bruce
nuclear power plant in Ontario to enable the reactors to run for
another 40 years.
    In a release, Bruce said six low-pressure turbine generator
rotors were delivered via barges last week, and will be
installed in future planned outages in Units 2 and 3.
    Bruce said it recently completed a similar project at the
750-MW Units 1 and 4.
    There are eight reactors at the 6,300-MW Bruce plant in
Tiverton, Ontario, located about 225 km (140 miles) west of
Toronto on Lake Huron.
    Bruce Power is a partnership between TransCanada Corp
, Cameco Corp, Borealis Infrastructure
Management (a division of the Ontario Municipal Employees
Retirement System), the Power Workers' Union, the Society of
Energy Professionals and a majority of Bruce Power's employees.

