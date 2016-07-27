Calif. grid asks power companies to restrict work during heat wave

July 27 California's power grid operator on
Wednesday asked electric companies to restrict maintenance work
on their generating facilities and transmission lines to help
maintain reliability as a heat wave bakes the northern part of
the state.
The California Independent System Operator (ISO), which
oversees California's bulk electric power system, said on its
website that generation resources "may be inadequate" to meet
demand during the daylight hours on Wednesday.
The ISO forecast that peak demand would reach 45,931
megawatts on Wednesday and 45,428 MW on Thursday. Although high,
that would fall short of the 2015 peak of 47,358 MW in September
and the grid's all-time record of 50,270 MW set in July 2006.
Restricting maintenance is the first of many steps a power
grid operator can take to help maintain reliability during times
of high demand or other stresses.
The ISO, however, urged customers to watch for flex alerts,
which inform consumers of any potential power reliability
problems and when to conserve energy.
AccuWeather forecast that temperatures in San Jose, the
third biggest city in California, would reach 93 degrees
Fahrenheit (34 Celsius) on Wednesday and 89 on Thursday after
hitting 94 on Tuesday.
High temperatures in Los Angeles, meanwhile, were expected
to remain at near-normal levels in the mid-80s for the rest of
the week.
State agencies in April warned that millions of electric
customers in Southern California could suffer power outages of
up to 14 days this summer due to the limited availability of
Southern California Gas' Aliso Canyon natural gas storage
facility after it shut due to a closure massive methane leak.
SoCalGas, a unit of Sempra Energy, said it had
enough gas to meet demand this week. The company said on its
website it expects to deliver about 3.1 billion cubic feet of
the fuel on Wednesday and 3.0 bcf on Thursday, with about 2.7
bcf coming from pipelines and 0.3 bcf from storage facilities.
