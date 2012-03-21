Grid looking at extended San Onofre nuclear outage

* Tube degradation shuts both nuclear reactors
* Grid agency looking at conservation, other options
* San Onofre location critical for grid reliability
By Eileen O'Grady
HOUSTON, March 21 California's electric grid
operator is looking for ways to keep the lights burning this
summer should the ongoing shutdown of both San Onofre nuclear
reactors continue into the state's peak power-use season, the
grid agency said.
Both reactors at the 2,150-megawatt San Onofre Nuclear
Generating Station have been shut since January due to premature
wear found on tubes in massive steam generators installed in
2010 and 2011, and operators are not saying when the units might
be repaired and able to restart.
Located about halfway between San Diego and Los Angeles,
San Onofre's location makes it an integral part of Southern
California's high-voltage transmission system. Its shutdown
could be more tricky to manage than the loss of the state's
other nuclear power plant, PG&E Corp's Diablo Canyon
plant, according to a California Energy Commission report.
"We are planning for the possibility that the San Onofre
units will not be available for service this summer," said
Jennifer Manfre, a spokeswoman for San Onofre which is operated
by Southern California Edison (SCE), a unit of Edison
International.
SCE holds a 78-percent ownership stake in the station and
Sempra Energy's San Diego Gas & Electric which owns 20
percent. The City of Riverside also has a small stake.
"We are working with the Cal ISO (California Independent
System Operator) on contingency plans for the summer," Manfre
said. "It's the responsible thing to do."
San Onofre officials have pledged not to restart the units
until the cause of the tube leak and tube degradation are
understood.
Southern California wholesale power prices through May have
moved higher since the units shut, traders said, while summer
prices of about $35 per megawatt-hour have shown less reaction.
The grid operator is looking at a variety of options, from
stepping up conservation efforts, calling on retired plants to
replace lost nuclear power and accelerating transmission
improvements.
At San Onofre, workers have plugged nearly 1 percent of the
plant's tubes in Unit 2 which shut in early January for
refueling and replacement of the reactor vessel head.
Eight tubes so far have failed a pressure testing process at
Unit 3 which was shut in late January after a tube leak released
a small amount of radioactive gas, Manfre said.
That prompted the ISO to take a second look at its forecast
for power resources and demand for the summer months when power
use typically jumps.
In a memo to the ISO board, vice president of market and
infrastructure development Keith Casey said that if both San
Onofre units remain offline "Southern California may face local
reliability issues" which could increase the need to implement
rolling blackouts to balance supply and demand.
"We are working together with Southern California Edison and
San Diego Gas & Electric as well as others to develop mitigation
measures should the (San Onofre) units not return to service
this summer," Casey said in the memo.
Managing system emergencies in the San Diego area as well as
the ISO-controlled grid that serves the Los Angeles basin "will
be essential for maintaining reliability," Casey said.
The City of Los Angeles is served by its own municipal
utility.
The ISO staff plans to update the board Thursday.
The agency's initial summer outlook called for peak demand
of 46,342 MW under normal weather conditions, 3,900 MW below
California's record summer use of 50,270 MW set during a July
2006 heat wave and 900 MW above the highest day last summer.
With just 50,300 MW of generation in the state, California
relies on power imported from other states to meet demand and a
surplus of at least 15 percent needed to avoid blackouts.
Southern California relies more heavily on power imports
than does Northern California, the ISO said.
That is why a prolonged shutdown of the San Onofre units is
so critical, according to a recent update of a report from the
California Energy Commission looking at nuclear outages.
"A shutdown of (San Onofre) restricts power flows coming from
out-of-state and a prolonged shutdown could cause serious grid
reliability shortfalls unless the state improves the
transmission system infrastructure," the report said.
"Under moderate to heavy electricity loads, SCE would likely
implement controlled rolling blackouts in the short term to
reduce stress on the electric grid," the report said.