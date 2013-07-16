Calif. agencies begin weighing options to replace nuclear supply

| July 16
July 16 Six California state agencies met to try
to satisfy competing electric and air quality issues amid the
pressing need to replace the electric supply lost after the
crippled San Onofre nuclear plant was retired early, officials
said on Monday.
Southern California Edison, owned by Edison International
, said in June it would retire both nuclear reactors at
San Onofre, totaling 2,150 megawatts, more than a year after
severe damage was discovered in thousands of tubes inside newly
installed steam generators.
While decisions are months away, it is clear that loss of
the plant's output exacerbates the ability of California
utilities and power companies to meet existing state goals
related to water and clean air, agency officials said.
California's Water Resources Control Board wants to end use
of ocean water to cool power plants to protect marine life.
Many owners of aging power plants perched along the
coastline plan to shut units rather than make costly investments
in new cooling towers.
That creates the need for new generation, particularly in
Southern California, an area with strict air quality standards
that make it difficult to license a new plant.
Orange County, along with the urban portions of Los Angeles,
Riverside and San Bernardino counties face "more challenges
(than) any other local air district in California in achieving
compliance with the federal Clean Air Act," according to the
California Energy Commission.
California is also increasing use of renewable power, such
as wind and solar, but that requires more natural gas-fired
power plants to supply electricity when the wind does not blow.
Less nuclear generation will also complicate the state's
effort to reduce carbon dioxide emissions without dramatically
raising customer bills, officials from a number of state
agencies said.
The shutdown may force agencies to delay deadlines to shut
coastal power plants, meet stricter air quality standards and
expand use of carbon-free power resources, officials and
industry experts warned.
"There is no magic bullet," said Michael Peevey, president
of the California Public Utilities Commission (PUC), saying that
agencies must work together to coordinate a workable solution.
"It will be a challenge to replace the thousands of
megawatts of existing generation and to keep the lights on in
the (Los Angeles) Basin," added Michel Peter Florio, another PUC
member. "But it's also an opportunity to reshape our electric
portfolio and give priority to energy efficiency, demand
response, renewables and (energy) storage."
Florio and others spoke at a joint workshop held by the
California Energy Commission and the PUC, along with the
California Independent System Operator (ISO) which oversees the
power grid and other pollution and water agencies as part of a
90-day directive issued by Governor Jerry Brown to develop
options to maintain grid reliability without the nuclear plant.
A long-term study from the California ISO said Southern
California may need up to 4,600 MW of additional power supplies
by 2022 or a mix of new generation and upgrades to the existing
transmission network to improve power flow to the region.
A PUC study, expected to be completed next month, will
address interim and long-term power needs in the LA Basin and
San Diego areas now that San Onofre has been permanently shut.
In addition to new generation and new power lines, other
options discussed included a subsea power cable to move power to
San Diego and expanding existing demand-response programs to
allow the grid operator to better match the ups and downs of
growing solar and wind generation throughout the day.
