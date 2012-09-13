Solar power hits peak over 1,000 MW in California-ISO

Sept 13 California's power grid operator said
generation from solar power reached 1,003 megawatts (MW), a new
peak for the state, on Aug. 14.
Solar power on Aug. 14 saved 10 million pounds (4,535
tonnes) of carbon dioxide output in one day, the California
Independent System Operator (ISO) said.
The ISO, in a release late on Wednesday, also said
transmission companies expected to complete upgrades of several
power lines between 2012 and 2018 that would allow the lines to
move about 22,350 MW more renewable generation around the state.
That new transmission will help the state's power companies
meet California's 33 percent renewable portfolio standard, which
requires the utilities to procure 33 percent of their power from
renewable sources by 2020.
The ISO said most of the power plants that generators sought
to connect to the California system in the future were renewable
facilities, with more than 27,700 MW of solar and over 7,600 MW
of wind power in the queue.
The ISO also said it had more than 15,000 MW of conventional
resources, such as natural gas-fired power plants, in the queue
seeking to connect to the grid.
The biggest solar plants under construction in California
include the 370-MW Ivanpah being built by a partnership among
NRG Energy, Google, BrightSource and Bechtel,
Abengoa SA's 250-MW project, and NextEra Energy's
250-MW Genesis facilities.