California to nearly double wind, solar energy output by 2020 -regulator

Nov 14 California is set to nearly double its
wind and solar power generation over the next seven years as
utility companies try to meet the state's requirement to source
33 percent of energy from renewables by 2020, reliability
regulators said.
The state is expected to add 8,000 megawatts of renewable
energy by 2020 and needs to build or keep in service gas-fired
power plants to cover changes in wind and solar availability,
the North American Electric Reliability Corp (NERC) said in an
assessment released on Wednesday.
NERC, the power reliability coordinator for the United
States, Canada and parts of Mexico, worked with the California
Independent System Operator (ISO), the state grid operator, to
determine what the ISO is doing to integrate the new renewable
plants and recommend steps to keep the system reliable.
As variable resources become a larger part of a system's
resource mix - on the order of 20-30 percent - NERC said
reliability services, such as frequency response, voltage
control, transient stability, load-following and ramping
capability can be impacted.
There are currently 10,700 MW of wind and solar power
connected to the California ISO grid, which is expected to rise
to 18,700 MW in 2020, according to the report.
One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.
Fossil-fueled, large-scale hydro and nuclear power plants
have traditionally provided electricity supply to the grid.
Unlike traditional power plants, which grid operators can
run for as long as needed to meet demand, wind and solar
facilities are generally only available when the wind is blowing
or the sun is shining.
One of NERC's recommendations was for generators in
California to build or keep in service flexible power plants
like gas-fired units that can quickly ramp up and down in
response to changes in renewable power output.
"Renewable generation provides a great basis for greening
the grid and reducing the electric industry's greenhouse gas
footprint," California ISO President and CEO Steve Berberich
said in the statement.
"Their intermittency can be supported by a clean and
flexible gas generation fleet, which California is currently
transitioning to." he said.
Over the next decade or so, generating companies expect to
build about 6,400 MW of new gas-fired generation in California,
according to a Reuters survey.
The biggest power companies participating in the California
electric market include units of Edison International,
PG&E Corp, Sempra Energy, NRG Energy Inc
, Dynegy Inc and AES Corp.