Calpine to add 550 MW in Texas as reserve shrinks

HOUSTON, April 27 Calpine Corp, the
largest U.S. independent power generator, will add more than 500
megawatts in Texas by the summer of 2014 to help the
power-hungry state avoid rolling outages, officials said on
Friday.
Houston-based Calpine, which operates 7,200 MW in Texas,
said recent action by state regulators and the grid operator to
improve wholesale price signals when supplies run short led to
Calpine to decide to add new natural gas-fired turbines at two
existing Houston-area power plants.
Calpine will add 260 MW of capacity at its Deer Park Energy
Center and at the Channel Energy Center, both near Houston, said
Thad Hill, Calpine's chief operating officer. The expansion will
cost about $550 per kilowatt and be operational by the summer of
2014.
Hill said Texas regulators have shown commitment to keep
ERCOT as an "energy-only" market that pays generators only when
they produce power by addressing "critical flaws" that dampened
wholesale prices at times of high demand.
"After carefully observing the Texas regulators over the
last year, we believe the issues have been substantially
resolved," Hill said on a call with analysts.
"Given this commitment to a functioning and healthy
wholesale market, we're embarking on an expansion at our Deer
Park and Channel plants," Hill said.
Texas power demand has continued to grow, but power reserve
margins are forecast to fall dramatically due to low wholesale
prices and tight financial markets that have stalled power-plant
development at a time stricter environmental rules may force
older coal and gas units to shut over the next few years.
Forward power prices in the Electric Reliability Council of
Texas (ERCOT) have moved higher in response to market rule
changes.
Calpine also plans to add 309 MW by mid 2015 in the PJM
region, officials said.
Overall, Calpine said it would invest about $550 million
over the next three years to add 800 MW.