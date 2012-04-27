UPDATE 1-Calpine to add 550 MW in Texas as reserve shrinks

* First new Texas gas generation to advance in several years
* Calpine gas fleet benefits from coal-to-gas switching
By Eileen O'Grady
HOUSTON, April 27 Calpine Corp, the
largest U.S. independent power generator, will add more than 500
megawatts in Texas by the summer of 2014 to help the
power-hungry state avoid rolling outages, officials said on
Friday.
Houston-based Calpine, which operates 7,200 MW in Texas,
said recent action by state regulators and the grid operator to
improve wholesale price signals when supplies run short led
Calpine to decide to add new natural gas-fired turbines at two
existing Houston-area power plants.
The company reported improved first-quarter performance on
Friday compared to the previous year, thanks to increased
generation from its natural gas fleet.
With gas prices the lowest in a decade, thanks to a supply
glut, Calpine's power plants produced a record 29 billion
kilowatt-hours of electricity in the first quarter, up 52
percent from the year-earlier period, as utilities could buy
power from Calpine more economically than running their
coal-fired plants, officials said.
"Despite unusually mild winter weather dampening overall
market demand for power, the impact of coal-to-gas switching in
the Texas, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast markets meaningfully
increased demand for power production from our natural gas-fired
units," said Calpine Chief Executive Jack Fusco.
Calpine's plants, that total 28,000 MW, produced as much
power in the first quarter as they normally would in a summer
season when power demand soars, officials said.
"We expect the secular shift toward greater utilization of
combined-cycle gas technology and the tightening of
supply/demand dynamics in key power markets to continue," Fusco
added, benefiting Calpine in the fall and winter when its plants
have traditionally run fewer hours of the day.
In Texas, Calpine will add 260 MW of capacity at its Deer
Park Energy Center and at the Channel Energy Center, both near
Houston, said Thad Hill, Calpine's chief operating officer. The
expansion will cost about $550 per kilowatt and be operational
by the summer of 2014.
Hill said Texas regulators have shown commitment to keep
ERCOT as an "energy-only" market that pays generators only when
they produce power by addressing "critical flaws" that dampened
wholesale prices at times of high demand.
"After carefully observing the Texas regulators over the
last year, we believe the issues have been substantially
resolved," Hill said on a call with analysts.
"Given this commitment to a functioning and healthy
wholesale market, we're embarking on an expansion at our Deer
Park and Channel plants," Hill said.
Power-plant development in Texas has stalled since 2009 when
the last new gas-fired power plant went online, causing the
region's reserve forecast to drop below the 13.75 percent margin
needed to avoid blackouts.
Electric demand continues to grow and stricter environmental
rules may force older coal and gas units to shut.
A protracted heat wave last summer increased the regulators'
urgency to address market-design issues, such as raising power
price caps during periods of scarcity and other measures, to
encourage new investment in generation.
Forward power prices in the Electric Reliability Council of
Texas (ERCOT) have moved higher in response to market rule
changes.
The changes have coaxed some owners to restart older,
less-efficient gas plants in Texas, but Calpine is the first
independent company to move forward with new generation.
Hill said Calpine would use turbines it already owns to
expand the output at the Houston-area plants and will save money
by utilizing existing infrastructure.
Calpine is also working to add 618 MW at the Garrison Energy
Center in the mid-Atlantic region, officials said. It plans to
bid the plant's first phase, 309 MW, into that region's 2015/16
power auction.
Overall, Calpine said it would invest about $550 million
over the next three years to add 800 MW.