公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 27日 星期二

Massachusetts approves Cape Wind/NSTAR power purchase agreement

Nov 26 U.S. offshore wind farm developer Cape Wind said Monday the Massachusetts utility regulators approved the 15-year power purchase agreement with Massachusetts power company NSTAR to buy Cape Wind's energy, capacity and renewable energy credits.

