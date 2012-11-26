Massachusetts approves Cape Wind/NSTAR power purchase agreement

BRIEF-Suncor Energy announces redemption of notes
* Suncor Energy Inc - redeeming its outstanding US$1.25 billion 6.10% senior unsecured notes due 2018
Nov 26 U.S. offshore wind farm developer Cape Wind said Monday the Massachusetts utility regulators approved the 15-year power purchase agreement with Massachusetts power company NSTAR to buy Cape Wind's energy, capacity and renewable energy credits.
* Suncor Energy Inc - redeeming its outstanding US$1.25 billion 6.10% senior unsecured notes due 2018
Feb 27 Northrop Grumman Corp, the third largest U.S. weapons maker, promoted Janis Pamiljans as corporate vice president and president of its Aerospace Systems unit, effective April 1.
* Titan Pharmaceuticals receives FDA communication on ropinirole implant investigational new drug application