Central Vermont seeks power rate hike

NEW YORK, Nov 2 U.S. power company Central
Vermont Public Service CV.N asked state regulators to approve
a 4.8 percent power rate increase, the company said in a
release late Tuesday.
If approved, the company said the increase would take
effect on Jan. 1, 2012.
This proposed rate increase comes as Quebec energy company
Gaz Metro's Green Mountain Power utility, Vermont's second
biggest power company, seeks to buy Central Vermont, the
state's biggest power company, for $472 million.
Green Mountain Power and Central Vermont have promised to
provide $144 million in customer savings in the first 10 years
after closing the sale.
"We have worked very hard to control operating costs, which
are virtually flat overall," CVPS President and CEO Larry
Reilly said in the release.
"The rate change is being driven by a variety of factors,
which include new power contracts at competitive, yet slightly
higher costs, and investments in our system to improve
reliability for customers," Reilly said.
The power contracts include new sources of electricity to
replace power the utility buys from Entergy's (ETR.N) Vermont
Yankee nuclear power plant, which is caught up in a lawsuit
with Vermont over whether the reactor can continue to operate
beyond March 2012 when its original federal operating license
was to expire.
Entergy wants to continue running the plant for another 20
years under a new federal operating license. The state however
wants it to shut next year. A federal judge is to decide on the
lawsuit any day now - though likely appeals could keep the
plant's fate uncertain for years.
Central Vermont said the rate impact would be mitigated by
a reduction in the company's allowed return on equity, which
will drop from 9.45 to 9.17 percent.
Even after this increase, Central Vermont said its rates
will remain competitive with the major utilities in New
England.
The bill for a residential customer who uses 500
kilowatt-hours of electricity per month will rise from $82.26
to $86.22. By comparison, Central Vermont said the same
customer would pay as much as $114.03 elsewhere in New England,
according to the Edison Electric Institute.
Average retail power prices in Vermont at 12.8 cents per
kilowatt hour are the lowest of the six New England states
(Connecticut - 18.6 cents, Maine - 13.1 cents, Massachusetts -
15.5 cents, New Hampshire - 15.1 cents and Rhode Island - 14.2
cents), but are still higher than the national average of 9.8
cents, according to federal data.
Central Vermont serves about 159,000 customers in Vermont.
Green Mountain Power serves more than 96,000 customers in
Vermont.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York;editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)