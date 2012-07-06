Con Edison, union to resume talks Friday as NYC broils

* Con Ed reduces voltage in NY's Brooklyn, Bronx
* Company, union still far apart in talks-union
* Heat wave to bake New York through weekend
By Scott DiSavino
NEW YORK, July 6 Contract talks between
Consolidated Edison Inc and locked-out union workers will
resume on Friday morning while replacement crews struggle to end
brownouts in Brooklyn and the Bronx as New York City sweltered
in a prolonged heat wave.
The company and the union negotiated for about 10 hours on
Thursday without reaching a deal.
A spokesman for the Utility Workers Union of America Local
1-2, representing 8,500 Con Edison union workers, said the two
sides were still far apart.
"The sides are not even far apart, Con Edison is on Saturn
and we are on Earth," Melia told Reuters, noting negotiations so
far have been "grim."
Melia could not say whether talks would continue over the
weekend, but added, "We'll meet any time, any place."
A Con Edison spokesman confirmed that talks would resume
Friday, but declined to characterize how the talks were going.
Meanwhile, a heat wave continued to bake the Big Apple for
the third day in a row and replacement crews made up mostly of
Con Edison managers worked to keep New Yorkers' air conditioners
humming.
Temperatures in New York were expected to reach as high as
92 Fahrenheit (33 Celsius) on Friday, 98 F on Saturday and 90 F
on Sunday before returning to more normal levels in the mid-80s
next week, according to AccuWeather.com.
On Wednesday, Con Edison reduced voltage by 5 percent in
several Brooklyn neighborhoods to protect the overall system and
maintain service as crews fixed lines feeding power to the
communities.
On Thursday, the company reduced voltage in additional
Brooklyn neighborhoods and in some Bronx neighborhoods.
Officials at Con Edison were not immediately available to say
how many homes and businesses were in the affected areas.
The company said replacement crews made some repairs, but
were still working on feeder cables in the affected
neighborhoods Friday morning, and the voltage reductions
remained in place.
The reductions were the first since the company locked out
unionized workers on July 1 after contract talks broke down.
Con Edison said the voltage reductions were unrelated to the
lockout, noting the company had reduced the voltage in parts of
Brooklyn and Queens during a heat wave in June.
But the union said the voltage reductions were a sign that
Con Edison could not keep the system running without the union
workers.
"If something goes wrong, Con Edison will not be able to
respond in a timely manner, endangering all New Yorkers," the
union's Melia said.
WORKERS INJURED
Melia claimed the replacement workers were suffering
injuries due to their inexperience.
Four replacement workers have been injured since the lockout
began but none of the injuries was life threatening, according
to Con Edison.
One worker suffered second-degree burns on his face, another
had minor burns on the hand, and a third suffered partial
hearing loss after an air horn was blasted in his ear. Details
on the fourth worker were not immediately available.
The company said many managers in the field came up from the
union ranks and were experienced in keeping the system running.
So far, voltage reductions were relatively minor, and only
37 customers were without power Friday morning -- out of the 3.2
million homes and businesses Con Edison serves in New York City
and Westchester County.
The company has not asked those in the affected Brooklyn and
Bronx neighborhoods to take special measures.
Customers don't lose power in a voltage reduction, but
incandescent lights, hot water heaters and some motors are
affected.