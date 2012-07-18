UPDATE 2-Amid NYC heat wave, Con Edison lowers power voltage

* Second voltage reduction of this heat wave
* Customers do not lose power during voltage reduction
* Con Edison, union still far apart on labor dispute
By Scott DiSavino
July 18 New York energy company Consolidated
Edison Inc reduced the power voltage in some Manhattan
neighborhoods on Wednesday, in an action known as a brownout, as
a brutal heat wave stressed the city's electric system for a
third day.
This was the second voltage reduction during this week's
heat wave, aimed at easing the load on the power grid to allow
workers to fix heat-stressed equipment in the affected
neighborhoods. The company had also turned down the voltage in a
few Manhattan neighborhoods for several hours on Monday.
Temperatures in New York City hit 91 degrees Fahrenheit (33
Celsius) on Monday and 96 on Tuesday, and were expected to reach
96 again on Wednesday. Thunderstorms Wednesday night will cool
temperatures, bringing them closer to normal levels in the 80s
by Thursday, according to AccuWeather.com.
A spokesman at Con Edison, Allan Drury, said the demand for
power on Wednesday was already higher than Tuesday's record for
2012 of 12,455 megawatts (MW). For Wednesday, Drury said the
company forecast usage would peak at about 12,950 MW.
That's still below the company's all-time record of 13,189
MW set in July 2011. One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes.
Con Edison, which locked out its 8,000-member union
workforce on July 1 in a contract dispute, said the voltage
reductions had nothing to do with the labor tensions.
Like in earlier brownouts over the summer, Con Edison on
Wednesday did not ask homes and businesses in the affected
Sutton Place and Midtown East neighborhoods to turn off their
air conditioners or other appliances.
The company, however, asked all of its 3.2 million customers
in New York City and Westchester County to use energy wisely
during the heat wave, the fourth to hit the city this summer.
Customers do not lose power in a voltage reduction, but
incandescent lights, for example, glow dimmer, hot water heaters
take longer to heat water and some motors run slower.
Con Edison said its system was working fine but about 2,700
customers were without power Wednesday afternoon, which is a
small number of outages for a utility of its size.
The company and union, which have met several times over the
past few weeks, were meeting again on Wednesday for another
bargaining session.
DISPUTE GOES TO STATE
Late Tuesday, Con Edison filed a response to the union's
complaint to the state Public Service Commission that called on
the utility to end the lockout, charging the company was
violating regulatory obligations by its actions in the labor
dispute.
In its response, Con Edison said it would take the workers
back if the union leadership agreed to give 72-hour notice of a
strike to protect the safety of the system to provide customers
uninterrupted service.
Con Edison also said the union complaint with the state
regulators was misleading, factually inaccurate and had no basis
in law.
The union said the same thing about Con Edison's response to
the state regulators.
John Melia, a spokesman for the union said, "We were not
going to strike. The deadline passed on July 1 and we were still
at the bargaining table. They locked us out."
"This 72-hour notice thing is a pure public relations
exercise by Con Edison," Melia said, noting the sides were still
far apart.
"Things are going poorly. There has never been any closeness
between our positions. There has not been any back and forth.
Things have been static since we started negotiating in April
when the official talks began," Melia said.