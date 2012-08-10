版本:
Con Edison ends voltage reduction in Manhattan

Aug 10 New York power company Consolidated Edison said it had ended the voltage reduction in parts of Manhattan on Thursday.

Voltage reduction was over at 7:03 (local time) pm Thursday, spokesman Chris Olert said in an email.

The company had reduced voltage by 5 percent in several neighborhoods of Manhattan due to problems on electrical equipment last week.

