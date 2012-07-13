ConEdison Solutions offers natgas supplies in New York

July 13 ConEdison Solutions, a unit of New York
power company Consolidated Edison Inc, started offering
competitive natural gas supply to business customers in major
portions of the New York City area.
The company said Thursday it was offering service in
Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County to
commercial and to industrial customers that receive gas delivery
from Con Edison.
ConEdison Solutions provides power and natural gas supplies,
renewables and other energy solutions for commercial,
industrial, residential and government customers.
ConEdison Solutions said it was also finalizing preparations
to begin service in National Grid Plc's New York gas
utility service area and several gas utility service areas in
New Jersey.
Natural gas hit a 10-year low of $1.902 per million British
thermal units (mmBtu) on the New York Mercantile Exchange
(NYMEX) in April due to increased shale gas supplies and mild
weather. Natgas is currently trading in the $2.80s per mmBtu,
which is well below its 10-year average of about $6.
Natural gas prices fluctuate often as the result of weather
and market conditions.
ConEdison Solutions said it would offer customers both
fixed-price natural gas options and a variety of other contract
terms.
The company, which offers energy commodity products in 12
states and the District of Columbia, supplies power to about
300,000 customers across the United states.