RPT-FERC settlement with Constellation largest since 2005

HOUSTON, March 12 Constellation Energy
Group Inc's $245 million settlement with regulators over charges
of power market manipulation includes the largest fine handed
out by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission since 2005, the
agency said on Monday.
A unit of Baltimore-based Constellation Friday agreed to pay
a civil penalty of $135 million, return $110 million in unjust
profits and reassign four traders following a FERC investigation
into manipulation of the New York wholesale power market from
September 2007 to December 2008.
Constellation admitted no wrongdoing in the settlement,
which paved the way for Monday's completion of its $7.9 billion
merger with Chicago-based Exelon Corp. The deal creates
one of the largest U.S. power companies, with operations in 47
states and Canada.
Constellation has 10 days to pay the $135 million fine paid
to the U.S. Treasury within 10 days of the settlement, FERC
said, while the $110 million in disgorged profits will go into a
fund to benefit electric customers in the affected regions.
"That's nothing to sneeze at; it's a really big number,"
said Paul Patterson, an energy analyst with Glenrock Associates
in New York.
The Energy Policy Act of 2005 significantly increased the
penalties FERC can impose to $1 million per day per violation,
up from $10,000 per day per violation.
The fine against Constellation dwarfs FERC's $25 million
fine related to the 2008 Florida blackout. Since 2007, FERC has
issued $172 million in fines, excluding the Constellation fine,
according to its website.
For FACTBOX on the biggest civil penalties by the U.S. FERC
see
Of the $110 million in unjust profits, $78 million will go
to the New York Independent System Operator. The New England
grid agency will get $20 million and PJM will get $6 million.
In addition, $6 million will be divided equally among the
grid agencies in New York, New England, PJM, the Midwest ISO,
the Southwest Power Pool and the California ISO to be used to
improve market surveillance capability.
In the agreement, FERC said its Office of Enforcement found
that Constellation Energy Commodities Group traders violated
rules prohibiting power market manipulation and submission of
inaccurate information to any grid agency.
In a separate statement, the New York grid operator said its
market monitor in 2008 first identified trading activity in its
"virtual" trading markets by Constellation that led to
consistent losses and caused a divergence in New York's
day-ahead and real-time prices, "the opposite of what should
happen when virtual trading works properly," the ISO said.
After New York moved to restrict Constellation trading in
the virtual market, FERC launched an investigation to determine
if Constellation's trading activity would have benefited its
financial positions in the "contract for differences" market
which is outside the New York ISO's view.
FERC said Constellation's own training materials said
traders should not take losses to boost profits in a different
market, saying that regulators would consider such activity
market manipulation.
Constellation said it still did not believe that its
practices violated rules, but agreed to the consent stipulation
in order to end the investigation and move on with the merger.
"We believe Constellation's trading practices in question
were lawful portfolio risk management transactions," said Mayo
Shattuck, Constellation chief executive who became executive
chairman of Exelon with the merger.
"Even so, these practices do not reflect Constellation's
trading operations today, nor in the future," Shattuck said in a
statement.
Constellation agreed to remove four traders from any jobs
involving wholesale energy trading, take additional steps to
improve its compliance program to "more clearly demonstrate the
risk management purposes of its transactions" and retain written
and phone records for five years.