FERC warns US power, natgas traders on manipulation

* Constellation to pay a total of $245 million
* Exelon took over Constellation this week
March 15 The top U.S. energy regulator on
Thursday warned power and natural gas traders that it would
vigorously enforce anti-manipulation rules in those markets to
protect consumers after last week's record fine against
Constellation Energy.
Chairman Jon Wellinghoff said the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission expected all companies in those markets to abide by
the terms it set last week for Constellation when it settled a
market manipulation probe with a unit of the Baltimore-based
power company for a total of $245 million.
Constellation agreed to pay a $135 million civil penalty and
to disgorge unjust profits of $110 million. It was the largest
penalty FERC has imposed since Congress expanded the communion's
enforcement authority in 2005.
After the settlement, Constellation CEO Mayo Shattuck said
the company did not admit to any wrongdoing but agreed to settle
the case to avoid litigation and pave the way for a merger with
Chicago-based energy company Exelon Corp.
But Wellinghoff said in a statement that FERC would hold
senior managers of "all companies" accountable for monitoring
compliance with terms of the Constellation settlement. He said
companies would be expected to refrain from making uneconomical
trades on one position in order to lift the value of a different
position.
FERC's enforcement unit said Constellation's inappropriate
activity involved losing money in the New York physical power
market to favorably influence payments it received under a
separate financial market.
Constellation and Exelon completed their merger this week.
In his statement, Wellinghoff said companies would be
expected to respond truthfully to questions about their trading,
and also to realize that FERC "will be vigorous in using its
anti-manipulation authority to protect consumers."
FERC's enforcement staff determined Constellation engaged in
manipulation in New York from September 2007 to December 2008
that resulted in economic losses to market participants who
bought and sold energy in the day-ahead markets of ISO New
England and the New York Independent System Operator. The staff
also determined this manipulation distorted price discovery, he
said.
In addition to the civil penalty and disgorgement of unjust
profits, Constellation had to remove the employees involved in
the questionable trading activities from any position related to
wholesale energy trading.
Shattuck said last week that Constellation believed its
trading practices "were lawful portfolio risk management
transactions." Wellinghoff's statement said "clearly that is not
the case."
"The Stipulation and Consent Agreement sets forth a detailed
description of the transactions that I believe Constellation
knowingly and willfully engaged in that form the basis of
Enforcement Staff's conclusion that Constellation engaged in
market manipulation, fraud, and misrepresentation," Wellinghoff
said.