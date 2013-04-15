Dominion to shut Wisconsin Kewaunee reactor on May 7

BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
April 15 U.S. power company Dominion Resources Inc told U.S. nuclear regulators it planned to shut the 566-megawatt (MW) Kewaunee nuclear power plant in Wisconsin on May 7.
Dominion has said it will shut Kewaunee, even though its license does not expire until 2033, due to economic reasons related in part to low natural gas prices that have driven power prices to decade lows.
Kewaunee will be the second U.S. reactor to retire this year. The last group of reactors to retire was in the late 1990s.
Earlier this year, Duke Energy Corp said it would retire its 860-MW Crystal River 3 reactor in Florida due in part to the uncertain cost of replacing the unit's containment structure.
Crystal River 3 had been shut since 2009 when its containment structure was damaged during a power upgrade and replacement of the unit's steam generators.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said Monday it will hold a public meeting April 24 near the Kewaunee plant to discuss Dominion's plan to shut the reactor.
Kewaunee is a pressurized water reactor located 27 miles (43 km) southeast of Green Bay, Wisconsin. The plant began commercial operation in June 1974.
MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange c
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a glut of the metal later this year.