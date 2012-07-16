Dominion reduces Conn. Millstone 2 reactor for work

July 16 Dominion Resources Inc reduced the 869-megawatt Unit 2 at the Millstone nuclear power plant in Connecticut to 85 percent by early Monday from full power early Friday, a spokesman at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said Monday. Now is not a good time to have a big nuclear plant reduced with the power grid already stressed as homes and businesses across the U.S. Northeast and Midwest crank up their air conditioners to escape another brutal heat wave. The NRC spokesman, Neil Sheehan, said the company was working to fix vibrations in a circulating water pump. He could not say when the plant would return to full service. Officials at the plant were not immediately available for comment. Sheehan said the plant has other water pumps and could continue to operate with one of them out of service. He said the NRC had not heard of any plans to shut the plant. ---------------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: Connecticut COUNTY: New London TOWN: Waterford about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of Hartford, the state capital OPERATOR: Dominion Nuclear OWNER(S): Unit 2 - Dominion Resources Inc (100 pct) Unit 3 - Dominion Resources Inc (93.47 pct) - Mass. Municipal Wholesale Elec. (4.8 pct) - Central Vermont Public (1.73 pct) CAPACITY: 2,102 MW UNIT(S): 2 - 869-MW Combustion Engineering pressurized reactor 3 - 1,233-MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload COST: Unit 2 - $424 million Unit 3 - $3.77 billion TIMELINE: 1966 - Unit 1 - a 660-MW General Electric boiling water reactor - construction permit issued 1970 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1970 - Unit 2 construction permit issued 1974 - Unit 3 construction permit issued 1975 - Unit 2 enters commercial service 1986 - Unit 3 enters commercial service 1998 - Unit 1 retired 2001 - Dominion buys station from Northeast Utilities and others as part of the deregulation of the New England power markets 2005 - NRC renews 40-year licenses for additional 20 years 2009 - NRC approves uprate to increase Unit 3 output by 7 percent to about 1,230 MW 2035 - Unit 2 extended operating license expires 2045 - Unit 3 extended operating license expires