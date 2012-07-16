版本:
Dominion reduces Conn. Millstone 2 reactor for work

July 16 Dominion Resources Inc reduced the
869-megawatt Unit 2 at the Millstone nuclear power plant in
Connecticut to 85 percent by early Monday from full power early
Friday, a spokesman at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
(NRC) said Monday.
    Now is not a good time to have a big nuclear plant reduced
with the power grid already stressed as homes and businesses
across the U.S. Northeast and Midwest crank up their air
conditioners to escape another brutal heat wave. 
    The NRC spokesman, Neil Sheehan, said the company was
working to fix vibrations in a circulating water pump. He could
not say when the plant would return to full service.
    Officials at the plant were not immediately available for
comment.
    Sheehan said the plant has other water pumps and could
continue to operate with one of them out of service. He said the
NRC had not heard of any plans to shut the plant.
        
----------------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE 
STATE:      Connecticut          
COUNTY:     New London          
TOWN:       Waterford about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of
                Hartford, the state capital         
OPERATOR:   Dominion Nuclear          
OWNER(S):   Unit 2 - Dominion Resources Inc (100 pct)
            Unit 3 - Dominion Resources Inc (93.47 pct)
                   - Mass. Municipal Wholesale Elec. (4.8 pct)
                   - Central Vermont Public (1.73 pct)   
 
CAPACITY:   2,102 MW     
UNIT(S):    2 - 869-MW Combustion Engineering pressurized
                reactor            
            3 - 1,233-MW Westinghouse pressurized water
                reactor         
FUEL:       Nuclear         
DISPATCH:   Baseload         
COST:       Unit 2 - $424 million            
            Unit 3 - $3.77 billion     
TIMELINE:          
1966 -      Unit 1 - a 660-MW General Electric boiling water
                reactor - construction permit issued          
1970 -      Unit 1 enters commercial service         
1970 -      Unit 2 construction permit issued         
1974 -      Unit 3 construction permit issued         
1975 -      Unit 2 enters commercial service         
1986 -      Unit 3 enters commercial service          
1998 -      Unit 1 retired         
2001 -      Dominion buys station from Northeast Utilities and 
                others as part of the deregulation of the New
                England power markets         
2005 -      NRC renews 40-year licenses for additional 20 years 
       
2009 -      NRC approves uprate to increase Unit 3 output by 7
                percent to about 1,230 MW          
2035 -      Unit 2 extended operating license expires         
2045 -      Unit 3 extended operating license expires

