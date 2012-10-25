版本:
Dominion says high interest in sale of three power plants

Oct 25 Dominion Resources Inc said Thursday there was high interest in the three merchant power plants the company has for sale in the Midwest and Northeast.

On the company's third quarter earnings call, Dominion said the three plants are the 1,536-megawatt (MW) Brayton Point coal, natural gas and oil-fired plant in Massachusetts; the 1,158-MW Kincaid coal plant in Illinois; and the company's stake in the 1,424-MW Elwood gas plant in Illinois.

