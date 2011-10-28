NRC seeks comment on DTE's proposed new Mich. reactor

* No environmental impact found to preclude new reactor

* DTE has not decided to build new reactor yet

* New reactor could cost about $8.5 billion

NEW YORK, Oct 28 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said Friday it was seeking public input on a draft environmental impact statement for DTE's ( DTE.N ) proposed new reactor at the Fermi nuclear power plant in Michigan.

In a release, the NRC said its staff found no environmental impacts in its preliminary findings that would preclude the commission from issuing a combined license (COL) for a new reactor at Fermi.

Michigan-based power company DTE submitted its new reactor application to the NRC in September 2008, requesting a license to build and operate an Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor (ESBWR) at Fermi next to its existing reactor about 25 miles northeast of Toledo, Ohio.

General Electric ( GE.N ) and Hitachi's ( 6501.T ) nuclear venture submitted an application with the NRC to certify the 1,500-megawatt ESBWR design in August 2005.

The NRC has said it would get to the certification of the ESBWR after it finishes the certification of Westinghouse Electric's AP1000 amended reactor design because Southern ( SO.N ) and Scana ( SCG.N ) are already building AP1000s at sites in Georgia and South Carolina.

Westinghouse Electric is majority owned by Japanese multinational Toshiba ( 6502.T ).

The NRC has said it expects to decide on the certification of the amended AP1000 by the end of the year before moving onto the construction and operation licenses for Southern's and Scana's reactors.

DTE spokesman Scott Simons told Reuters the company has not yet decided to build the new reactor but is pursuing the combined license.

DTE has said it would base its decision to build the new reactor on the utility's need for more generation and whether it makes economic sense when compared to other generating resources, like natural gas, which is faster and much cheaper to build.

It would cost about $8.5 billion to build the reactor, based on industry estimates. A similar sized gas plant would cost about $1.5 billion. Nuclear reactors are base load plants that run around the clock, while gas plants usually run when demand is higher. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)