More than 240,000 without power in Carolina after storms -Duke

June 14 More than 240,000 homes and businesses in North and South Carolina were still without power early Friday following storms on Thursday, Duke Energy Corp said on its website.

Late Thursday, Duke said more than 350,000 customers, mostly in North Carolina, were without power.

Duke warned those in the hardest hit areas to prepare for a "multi-day" outage.

