UPDATE 2-Almost 500,000 without power in U.S. Mid-Atlantic

June 14 Almost half a million homes and businesses, mostly in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic states, were still without power early Friday following a series of severe storms on Thursday, according to local power companies. Duke Energy Corp, the biggest power company in the United States, was the hardest hit with more than 240,000 customers still out in the Carolinas. Late Thursday, Duke said more than 350,000 customers, mostly in North Carolina, were without power. Duke warned those in the hardest hit areas to prepare for a "multi-day" outage. The following table lists other major outages. Power Company Holding Company State Out Now Duke Progress Carolinas Duke NC, SC 152,000 Dominion Dominion VA, NC 92,200 Duke Carolinas Duke NC, SC 89,200 AEP Appalachian AEP VA, WV, TN 74,800 Georgia Power Southern GA 60,000 AEP Indiana Michigan AEP MI 10,800 FirstEnergy - WV FirstEnergy WV 4,500 AEP Ohio AEP OH, WV 3,700 Pepco Pepco Holdings DC, MD 3,200 BGE Exelon MD 1,800 Total 492,200