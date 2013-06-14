版本:
UPDATE 2-Almost 500,000 without power in U.S. Mid-Atlantic

June 14 Almost half a million homes and
businesses, mostly in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic states, were still
without power early Friday following a series of severe storms
on Thursday, according to local power companies.
    Duke Energy Corp, the biggest power company in the
United States, was the hardest hit with more than 240,000
customers still out in the Carolinas.
    Late Thursday, Duke said more than 350,000 customers, mostly
in North Carolina, were without power.
    Duke warned those in the hardest hit areas to prepare for a
"multi-day" outage.
    
    The following table lists other major outages.
    
 Power Company             Holding Company  State       Out Now
 Duke Progress Carolinas   Duke             NC, SC      152,000
 Dominion                  Dominion         VA, NC       92,200
 Duke Carolinas            Duke             NC, SC       89,200
 AEP Appalachian           AEP              VA, WV, TN   74,800
 Georgia Power             Southern         GA           60,000
 AEP Indiana Michigan      AEP              MI           10,800
 FirstEnergy - WV          FirstEnergy      WV            4,500
 AEP Ohio                  AEP              OH, WV        3,700
 Pepco                     Pepco Holdings   DC, MD        3,200
 BGE                       Exelon           MD            1,800
                                                               
                                            Total       492,200

