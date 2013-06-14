UPDATE 2-Almost 500,000 without power in U.S. Mid-Atlantic

June 14 Almost half a million homes and
businesses, mostly in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic states, were still
without power early Friday following a series of severe storms
on Thursday, according to local power companies.
Duke Energy Corp, the biggest power company in the
United States, was the hardest hit with more than 240,000
customers still out in the Carolinas.
Late Thursday, Duke said more than 350,000 customers, mostly
in North Carolina, were without power.
Duke warned those in the hardest hit areas to prepare for a
"multi-day" outage.
The following table lists other major outages.
Power Company Holding Company State Out Now
Duke Progress Carolinas Duke NC, SC 152,000
Dominion Dominion VA, NC 92,200
Duke Carolinas Duke NC, SC 89,200
AEP Appalachian AEP VA, WV, TN 74,800
Georgia Power Southern GA 60,000
AEP Indiana Michigan AEP MI 10,800
FirstEnergy - WV FirstEnergy WV 4,500
AEP Ohio AEP OH, WV 3,700
Pepco Pepco Holdings DC, MD 3,200
BGE Exelon MD 1,800
Total 492,200