Duke Energy delays Crystal River decision, Edwardsport startup

HOUSTON Aug 2 The future of Duke Energy's
idle Crystal River nuclear plant may not be determined
until next year, Duke Chief Executive Jim Rogers said on
Thursday.
Charlotte, North Carolina-based Duke Energy became the
largest electric utility and second-largest nuclear operator in
the nation last month when Duke acquired Raleigh, North
Carolina-based Progress Energy in an $18 billion merger.
The nearly three-year shutdown of Crystal River and issues
at other Progress-owned nuclear units played a role in the
surprise ouster of Bill Johnson, the Progress executive who had
been slated to lead the merged company.
Rogers, who was named CEO instead, told analysts during the
company's quarterly earnings call that the company is
negotiating with state regulators in North Carolina over
Johnson's controversial exit.
Rogers said that he is not prepared to decide the future of
Crystal River by year end as Progress officials had agreed to do
in a settlement agreement with Florida utility regulators early
this year.
However, he said Crystal River "is a high priority for Duke
and the customers we serve."
The plant has been shut since 2009 due to serious cracks
found in the containment building walls.
Rogers said preliminary results from the independent review
launched by worried Duke board members shows that the Progress
plan to remove and replace large concrete wall sections at
Crystal River "appears technically feasible, but issues remain
and engineering and risk assessment continue."
He said a cost estimate of the repair option made in 2011 of
$900 million to $1.3 billion is "trending higher."
Officials would not be more specific.
Rogers also said that testing needed at its 618-megawatt
Edwardsport integrated coal-gasification combined cycle plant in
Indiana will delay commercial operation of the plant into 2013,
from September.