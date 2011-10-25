Duke reaches settlement to reduce Ohio power rates

* Duke Ohio power rates to drop about 11 percent in 2012

* Duke Ohio to transfer generation to affiliate by 2014

* Duke to set Ohio power prices by auction

Oct 25 U.S. power company Duke Energy ( DUK.N ) said late Monday it reached a settlement with most intervening parties in its Ohio power rate case to reduce electric prices by about 11 percent starting in 2012.

Duke also said in a release its Ohio utility will transfer its generation to an affiliate by the end of 2014 to spur competition and supply customers with power from a competitive auction starting as soon as 2012.

Under the agreement, Duke said a residential customer in Ohio, who uses on average 1,000 kilowatt hours a month, would see power bills decline by about 11 percent, or roughly $14 per month, starting Jan. 1, 2012.

Power prices in Ohio are already lower than the national average with an average retail power price in Ohio of 9 cents per kWh versus the national average of 9.8 cents.

"This agreement, if approved by the commission, provides Duke Energy Ohio customers the opportunity to take advantage of today's low market rates and allows the company to focus on the long-term competitiveness of its generation assets in Ohio," Julie Janson, Duke Energy Ohio president, said in a release.

Duke, based in North Carolina, filed its so called Electric Security Plan (ESP), with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) on June 20, 2011.

The agreement, which is subject to approval by the PUCO, covers the company's generation service from Jan. 1, 2012 through May 31, 2015.

The parties recommend PUCO approve the settlement on or before Nov. 15, 2011, so auctions can be conducted to serve Duke Energy's 685,000 Ohio customers effective Jan. 1, 2012.

In addition, Duke said its Ohio utility will get a non-bypassable stability charge from 2012 to 2014 and must transfer its generating assets to an affiliate by the end of 2014 to encourage competition.

The Ohio unit owns more than 7,000 megawatts of generation in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Pennsylvania, according to federal data.

One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes in Ohio.

Separately, PJM, the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Midwest power grid operator, last week submitted filings with federal energy regulators related to Duke Energy's Ohio and Kentucky transmission systems planned switch to PJM from the Midwest ISO, a neighboring grid operator, on Jan. 1, 2012.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid))