Dynegy seeks to shut 50-year old California natgas power plant

Nov 7 U.S. power company Dynegy Inc said
on Thursday it wanted to retire the 50-year old Morro Bay
natural gas-fired power plant in California because it was no
longer profitable.
Company spokeswoman Katy Sullivan said Dynegy was unable to
get a long-term power sales contract to keep the 650-megawatt
plant economically viable and the aging facility required
significant investment, including the upgrade of its cooling
water system.
The company said in its third-quarter earnings release that
it was notifying California regulators and the California power
grid operator of its plans to retire the Morro Bay, which is
used during peak demand hours.
The company said it is evaluating alternatives for the Morro
Bay site including developing renewable energy resources with
Connecticut-based energy investment firm Starwood Energy Group,
an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group.
Dynegy also said it entered two transactions to sell energy
and capacity to California utility Southern California Edison
from its 2,529-MW Moss Landing gas-fired power plant in
California.
SCE is a unit of California power company Edison
International.
Under the first transaction, SCE agreed to purchase energy
and capacity from Moss Landing Units 6 and 7 for 2014 and 2015
and, under the second transaction which is subject to approval
by California utility regulators, to purchase energy and
capacity from Units 6 and 7 for 2016.
ILLINOIS COAL-FIRED PLANTS
Separately, Dynegy said it hoped to complete the acquisition
of five coal-fired power plants in Illinois from Ameren Corp
in December, so long as Illinois regulators approve an
environmental variance.
Dynegy said the Illinois Pollution Control Board held a
hearing on a request for a variance under the Illinois
Multi-Pollutant Standard on Sept. 17. The control board is
expected to make its decision on or before Nov. 21, Dynegy said.
Ameren agreed to sell the 410-MW Duck Creek, 650-MW E D
Edwards, 895-MW Coffeen, 1,197-MW Newton and 1,002-MW Joppa coal
plants to Dynegy in March.
Sullivan said the state gave Ameren a variance that extended
the timeframe the company had to reduce sulfur emissions by
installing a scrubber at the Newton plant until the end of 2019
for an estimated $250 million. That variance, however, did not
automatically transfer over to Dynegy.