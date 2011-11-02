WRAPUP 1-Industrial activity powers small US utilities

* CenterPoint, Allete see FY11 profit at top end of outlook

* Edison raises core earnings forecast to $2.9-$3.0/shr

* Edison, CenterPoint, Allete Q3 profits beat expectations

* CenterPoint shares up as much as 6 pct to 9-1/2-year high

Nov 2 Smaller U.S. utilities Edison International , CenterPoint Energy and Allete Inc forecast strong profits for this year, joining their bigger peers in signalling a pick-up in industrial activity.

Industrial production in the United States rose in September, and a gauge of manufacturing in New York State pointed to a stabilization last month, indicating the factory sector will continue to prop up any economic recovery.

California-based Edison, which supplies electricity and natural gas, raised its core earnings forecast to $2.9-$3.0 per share, from $2.60-$2.90 previously.

Power firms CenterPoint and Allete see full-year earnings at the top end of their prior outlook.

All three posted third-quarter profits that outperformed Wall Street estimates as their customer bases grew and tariff rates were increased.

CenterPoint shares rose as much as 6 percent to $21.47, a 9-1/2-year high, on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange, while Allete stock was up around 2 percent at $39.09, and Edison rose 0.5 percent to $40.26.

Minnesota-based Allete said its bigger industrial customers were expected to operate at near full-production levels for the remainder of the year -- good for power usage.

Last month, bigger utilities such as American Electric Power reported higher quarterly profits on increased industrial volumes. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan) )