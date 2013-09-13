EDF Renewable to buy GE wind turbines for U.S. wind farms

Sept 13 EDF Renewable Energy said it would buy
up to 200 megawatts of General Electric Co's 1.85 MW wind
turbines for projects beginning construction in 2013.
In a release on Thursday, EDF Renewable, a unit of French
power company Electricite de France SA, said it would
deploy the first turbines at the Hereford wind project in the
Texas Panhandle.
EDF Renewable also said it would buy the first 200 MW phase
of Hereford and had an option for a total of up to 500 MW from
Lincoln Renewable Energy, a developer of wind and solar
projects.
Additionally, EDF said it had secured a long-term hedge on
the first phase of the Hereford project.
EDF Renewable's U.S. portfolio spans 16 states, with 4,000
MW of developed projects and an installed capacity of 1,962 MW.