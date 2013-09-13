EDF Renewable to buy GE wind turbines for U.S. wind farms

Sept 13 EDF Renewable Energy said it would buy up to 200 megawatts of General Electric Co's 1.85 MW wind turbines for projects beginning construction in 2013.

In a release on Thursday, EDF Renewable, a unit of French power company Electricite de France SA, said it would deploy the first turbines at the Hereford wind project in the Texas Panhandle.

EDF Renewable also said it would buy the first 200 MW phase of Hereford and had an option for a total of up to 500 MW from Lincoln Renewable Energy, a developer of wind and solar projects.

Additionally, EDF said it had secured a long-term hedge on the first phase of the Hereford project.

EDF Renewable's U.S. portfolio spans 16 states, with 4,000 MW of developed projects and an installed capacity of 1,962 MW.