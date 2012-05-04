San Onofre reactors shut "into the summer" - CEO

* Company gives conflicting information on possible return
date
* Outage at 2,150-MW plant enters fourth month
* Repair costs now estimated at $55 mln to $65 mln
HOUSTON, May 4 Damaged reactors at the San
Onofre nuclear station in California will likely remain shut
into the summer, the chief executive officer of the plant's
majority owner, Edison International, told investors
this week.
Both units at the 2,150-megawatt plant halfway between Los
Angeles and San Diego have been shut since January following the
discovery of premature wear on tubes inside giant steam
generators made by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
A prolonged shutdown of the nuclear plant could lead to
reliability problems across southern California this summer when
power demand rises to meet air conditioning demand, the state
grid operator has warned.
A small number of damaged tubes in each reactor have been
taken out of service after extensive inspections and tests being
reviewed by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The
significance of the tube degradation led the NRC to issue a
letter in late March that requires the utility to seek its
approval before restarting either reactor.
Southern California Edison (SCE), which operates the
reactors for a group of owners, told the grid operator back in
March that it hoped to restart the units in June, and local
media reports this week quoted an SCE executive saying the
company would seek to restart Unit 2 in mid-June and Unit 3 in
July.
However, an NRC spokesman said Friday the utility has not
responded to the NRC letter with a proposed timeline to restart
the units. The NRC letter spells out specific action SCE must
take to ensure that the cause of tube wear is understood and
that the issue is addressed going forward.
In a statement, SCE said it is still developing its response
to the NRC and that unspecified "restart dates in the
preliminary draft are for planning purposes only."
A spokesman said SCE would not provide any restart dates and
Stephen Pickett, SCE's executive vice president for external
relations, who was quoted in a Los Angeles Times report, did not
return a phone call seeking clarification Friday.
Ted Craver, chief executive of SCE's parent, Edison
International, told investors earlier in the week that the time
required to develop a remediation plan and to obtain NRC
approval could possibly "keep one or both of the units off-line
into the summer, straining our ability to meet peak electricity
demand."
The California Independent System Operator's initial 2012
summer outlook calls for peak demand of 46,342 megawatts under
normal weather, 3,900 MW below the state's record summer power
use of 50,270 MW set during a July 2006 heat wave.
SCE has spent $20 million so far on the outage and estimated
the cost to return the units to service at between $55 million
and $65 million, according to its earnings presentation.
In its statement, SCE President Ron Litzinger said the
utility "will not make any decision on restart until we are done
with the necessary technical analysis."
The utility spent $30 million in the first quarter to
replace its share of the output from the two reactors and
expects that replacement power in the warmer second quarter will
be "substantially higher," said Litzinger, SCE president.
Under its warranty, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which
manufactured the steam generators, is obligated to repair or
replace defective items up $137 million, an amount that does not
include replacement power, Edison said in a filing with the
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Sempra Energy's San Diego Gas & Electric unit owns
20 percent of the San Onofre station and the City of Riverside,
California, has less than a 2 percent stake.