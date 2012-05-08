SCE plugs 1,300 tubes in San Onofre steam generators

* NRC chairman squelches talk of quick restart
HOUSTON, May 8 Workers have plugged more than
1,300 worn tubes inside four giant steam generators at the San
Onofre nuclear station in California, the company said on its
website on Tuesday.
One or both units at the 2,150-megawatt operated by Edison
International's Southern California Edison (SCE) utility
may be shut this summer, straining the company's ability to meet
its customers' power needs and raising the possibility of
rolling blackouts as temperatures climb and power use rises.
The reactors have been shut since January following the
discovery of premature tube wear in steam generators made by
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and installed within the
past two years.
A total of 510 tubes have been plugged in Unit 2 and 807
tubes in Unit 3, SCE said, well below the number that would
impair either reactor's output.
It was unclear if the utility has completed the process and
SCE officials did not return calls seeking comment.
The utility has blamed accelerated tube wear on vibration
that allows the tubes to rub against each other and support
structures inside the steam generators.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said San Onofre's
tube degradation was serious enough that the company must
identify the root cause and find ways to manage it before
seeking NRC approval to restart either unit.
On Monday, NRC Chairman Gregory Jaczko took the unusual step
to squelch talk of a summer restart for either San Onofre
reactor.
"We have yet to receive the utility's written response
documenting their completion of actions described in the March
27 confirmatory action letter, so any discussion of a date for
the restart of Unit 2 or Unit 3 is clearly premature," Jaczko
said in a statement. He toured San Onofre in early April.
SCE said it plans to submit its response to the NRC "in the
coming weeks," but further NRC review will be necessary after
that.
While San Onofre's location halfway between Los Angeles and
San Diego is critical to the grid to import electricity into
Southern California this summer, the nuclear watchdog will not
rush its process to determine when the units restart, an NRC
spokesman said.
"We are strictly a safety regulator," said Victor Dricks of
the NRC's regional office in Texas.
The NRC wants SCE to determine the cause and to establish a
process to inspect both steam generators between scheduled
refueling outages.
SCE said it is developing both short-term interim options
and long-term options to address the tube wear.
One option would be to operate the reactors at reduced
output, between 50 percent and 80 percent, for several months,
then to shut the units to inspect for further tube damage.
SCE said 19 percent of the power its nearly 5 million
customers use comes from its share of the San Onofre station and
a 16-percent stake in the three-unit Palo Verde station in
Arizona.
SCE has estimated the San Onofre repair bill at between $55
million and $65 million. The utility spent $30 million in the
first quarter to replace the output from the two reactors.
Sempra Energy's San Diego Gas & Electric unit owns
20 percent of the San Onofre station and the City of Riverside,
California, has less than a 2 percent stake.