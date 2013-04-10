San Onofre license change may not increase safety risk - NRC

HOUSTON, April 10 Nuclear regulators on
Wednesday said a license request change submitted by operators
of the damaged San Onofre nuclear station in California may not
represent an increased safety risk, according to a release.
Southern California Edison, a unit of Edison International,
seeks to amend the operating license of the San Onofre
Unit 2 reactor so it can restart the unit this summer, but at a
reduced operating level.
Both units at the 2,150-megawatt San Onofre nuclear station,
located halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego, have been
shut since January 2012 following a small radioactive steam
leak, which indicated a serious problem with accelerated
degradation of tubes in the units' brand new steam generators.
The preliminary "no significant hazards" recommendation from
the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission means the reactor might
be able to restart in advance of a public hearing sought by
anti-nuclear groups.
The reactor can only restart if the NRC deems the unit can
operate safely.