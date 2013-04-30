版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 05:39 BJT

Edison utility may retire Calif. nuclear plant if restart denied

HOUSTON, April 30 If U.S. nuclear regulators deny Southern California Edison's (SCE) request to restart one of the damaged San Onofre nuclear reactors, the utility may decide to retire one or both units by year-end, said Ted Craver, chief executive of SCE parent Edison International on Tuesday.

Both units at the 2,150-megawatt San Onofre nuclear station, located halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego, have been shut since January 2012 following discovery of a serious problem with accelerated degradation of tubes in the units' new steam generators.

SCE is seeking approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to restart Unit 2 at a reduced rate this summer.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐