Nuclear panel rules San Onofre restart requires public hearing

HOUSTON May 13 An independent nuclear
regulatory panel on Monday called for a full public hearing on
the proposed restart of one of the two damaged San Onofre
nuclear reactors, a move that could delay Southern California
Edison's effort to operate the plant this summer.
The Atomic Safety and Licensing Board ruling favored
petitioner Friends of the Earth, a group that sought a hearing
on the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's (NRC) restart process
regarding steam generator issues at the San Onofre nuclear power
plant.
Both reactors at the 2,150-megawatt San Onofre nuclear
station, halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego, have been
shut since January 2012 following discovery of a serious problem
with accelerated degradation of tubes in the units' new steam
generators.
SCE, a unit of Edison International, is seeking
approval from the NRC to restart San Onofre 2 this summer and to
run the unit at a reduced rate for five months.
The three-member board of administrative judges, independent
of the NRC staff, conducts adjudicatory hearings on major agency
licensing actions.