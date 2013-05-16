Groups oppose effort to restart damaged California reactor

HOUSTON May 16 Critics of the damaged San Onofre nuclear plant in California urged federal regulators on Thursday to reject an effort by a unit of Edison International to accelerate a review process needed to determine if the reactor is safe to operate this summer.

In filings with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Friends of the Earth and the Natural Resources Defense Council repeated calls for a full public hearing allowing cross-examination of expert witnesses before the NRC makes a decision on whether Southern California Edison's plan to restart San Onofre Unit 2 is safe.

Both reactors at the 2,150-megawatt San Onofre nuclear station, halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego, have been shut since January 2012 following discovery of a serious problem with accelerated degradation of thousands of tightly paced tubes inside the units' new steam generators.

Loss of the plant's output has kept wholesale power prices in California high and strained Southern California's grid.

The U.S. electric reliability group warned on Thursday that a prolonged or extreme heat wave could lead to local power outages in San Diego and the Los Angeles basin.

Despite such warnings, officials in Southern California and Senator Barbara Boxer have called for more public input into the NRC process.

SCE is seeking approval from the NRC to restart San Onofre 2 this summer.

To do so, the company is seeking a limited license amendment from the NRC that would allow the unit to operate at a reduced rate for five months, then shut it down to inspect it for further tube damage.

Late last month, Edison CEO Ted Craver told analysts that if the NRC does not allow Unit 2 to restart, SCE may make a decision this year to retire one or both of the reactors.

The reactor can only restart if the NRC concludes it can operate safely.

SCE operates San Onofre and owns a 78 percent stake in the plant. Sempra Energy's San Diego Gas & Electric owns 20 percent and the city of Riverside holds a small stake.