UPDATE 1-Groups oppose effort to restart damaged California reactor

By Eileen O'Grady
HOUSTON May 16 Critics of the damaged San
Onofre nuclear plant in California urged federal regulators on
Thursday to reject an effort by a unit of Edison International
to accelerate a review process needed to determine if
the reactor is safe to operate this summer.
In filings with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
(NRC), Friends of the Earth and the Natural Resources Defense
Council repeated calls for a full public hearing allowing
cross-examination of expert witnesses before the NRC makes a
decision on whether Southern California Edison's (SCE) plan to
restart San Onofre Unit 2 is safe.
Both reactors at the 2,150-megawatt San Onofre nuclear
station, halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego, have been
shut since January 2012 following discovery of a serious problem
with accelerated degradation of thousands of tightly paced tubes
inside the units' new steam generators.
Loss of the plant's output has kept wholesale power prices in
California high and strained the Southern California grid.
The U.S. electric reliability group warned on Thursday that
a prolonged or extreme heat wave could lead to local power
outages in San Diego and the Los Angeles basin.
Despite such warnings, some elected officials in Southern
California and U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer have called for more
public input into the NRC process.
Whether the NRC holds a formal public hearing before the
unit can restart or a limited hearing some time after a
potential restart has become a focus of the debate.
"The best way to ensure transparency and to address
questions about the condition of the plant and the safety issues
that have been raised is to conduct a comprehensive public
hearing prior to any decision on whether to restart (San Onofre
2) at any power level," Toni Atkins who represents the San Diego
area in the California Assembly said in a comment to the NRC.
SCE seeks NRC approval to restart San Onofre 2 as soon as
this summer.
To speed that process, the company is seeking a narrow
license amendment from the NRC that would avoid a lengthy public
hearing and allow the unit to operate at a reduced rate for five
months, then shut it down to inspect it for further tube damage.
Separately, the NRC is reviewing SCE's restart plan which
must also be approved before the unit can operate.
Friends of the Earth said this week's ruling by an
independent nuclear panel calling for a full hearing bolstered
its request.
The panel of judges "made clear that Edison's restart plan
violates the terms of San Onofre's operating license," action
that would trigger a formal hearing, FOE said in a statement.
The NRC said it is considering ramifications of the judges'
decision which can be appealed or reviewed by NRC commissioners.
The Orange County Business Council told the NRC it supports
the San Onofre license amendment and urged the agency to not let
"the process get mired by politics and special interests."
NRC Chairman Allison Macfarlane assured Boxer in an April 26
letter that the "NRC recognizes the importance of providing
opportunities for the public to be engaged in these matters."
Macfarlane cited a 90-minute period during an April 3
meeting of NRC staff and utility officials where callers were
allowed to express both support for the restart and to air
safety concerns, but few questions were answered.
Macfarlane told Boxer that the NRC would not decide on the
license amendment until mid-June when a filing deadline expires.
Late last month, Edison Chief Executive Ted Craver told
analysts that if the NRC does not allow Unit 2 to restart, SCE
may decide later this year to retire one or both of the
reactors.
"It's not unusual to see an agency under pressure have a
hearing because they think it's the right thing to do," said
Christine Tezak, managing director of research at ClearView
Energy Partners in Washington. "What's not clear is whether or
not it pushes the decision date beyond the threshold of the
company."
On Thursday, the anti-nuclear groups also submitted an
analysis from nuclear experts to demonstrate that SCE has
ignored safety hazards at San Onofre.
SCE operates San Onofre and owns a 78-percent stake in the
plant. Sempra Energy's San Diego utility owns 20 percent
and the city of Riverside holds a small stake.