U.S. senator accuses utility of misleading on San Onofre upgrade

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 28 A U.S. senator on Tuesday
said that Southern California Edison misled the public and
regulators on work at its troubled San Onofre nuclear power
plant in order to avoid safety reviews and she called for a
Justice Department probe.
Senator Barbara Boxer, a Democrat of California who is
chairman of the Senate's Environment and Public Works Committee,
released a letter from an executive of the utility company that
she said shows that the company knew that the replacement steam
generators it installed in 2010 and 2011 were not
"like-for-like."
"These will be one of the largest steam generators ever
built for the United States and represents a significant
increase in size from those that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has
built in the past," SCE Vice President Dwight Nunn said in the
November 2004 letter to Akira Sawa of Mitsubishi, the company
that built the faulty generators for SCE.
Boxer said she planned to ask the U.S. Department of Justice
to determine whether SCE's parent company, Edison International
, engaged in willful wrongdoing. She also called for
scrapping the company's plans to restart one of the plant's
units this summer.
"The correspondence shows that Edison knew they were not
proceeding with a simple 'like-for-like' replacement as they
later claimed," Boxer said. "Ultimately, Edison asserted that
the replacement was 'like-for-like,' enabling them to avoid a
full license review and a public hearing," she said.
Boxer said that for a restart of the plant to "even be
considered ... in the future, all investigations must be
completed and a full license amendment and public hearing
process must be required."
Both reactors at the 2,150-megawatt San Onofre nuclear
station, halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego, have been
shut for 16 months following discovery of accelerated
degradation of thousands of tightly packed tubes inside the
units' steam generators.
The continued outage is expected to put pressure on the
state's power grid to meet electricity demand this summer as
Californians turn on air conditioners to stay cool.
In a statement on Tuesday, Southern California Edison denied
any wrongdoing, saying that the letter simply shows SCE's
appropriate oversight of Mitsubishi during the replacement
process.
The replacement steam generators were not different enough
to trigger additional reviews by the Nuclear Regulatory
Commission, the company said.
"SCE's own oversight of MHI's design review complied with
industry standards and best practices," said Pete Dietrich, SCE
senior vice president and chief nuclear officer. "SCE would
never, and did not, install steam generators that it believed
would impact public safety or impair reliability."
Loss of San Onofre's output has kept wholesale power prices
in California high and helped keep the market price for carbon
allowances above $14 a tonne since replacement generation from
the carbon emissions-free plant is expected to be offset in part
by output from natural gas plants.
The prolonged shutdown has strained the Southern California
power grid, raising the possibility of rolling outages. Edison
International's chief executive has warned that if Unit 2 is not
allowed to restart, the utility may decide before year-end to
retire one or both units, citing growing costs and uncertainty
for the company.
NRC is currently weighing the company's plan to restart one
unit, which would be run at no more than 70 percent capacity
this summer.