UPDATE 1-GE plans to keep Pa. Homer City coal plant operating

* Edison Intl takes over $1 bln impairment due coal plants
* Edison unit likely to turn Homer City over to GE unit
* Homer City upgrade could cost up to $750 million
By Scott DiSavino
March 2 A unit of U.S. multinational
conglomerate General Electric said Friday it intends to
continue operating the 1,884-megawatt Homer City coal-fired
power plant in Pennsylvania if it assumes operation of the
plant.
Edison Mission, a unit of California power company Edison
International, operates the plant and leases it from
General Electric's GE Capital unit. It said it could not raise
the money for upgrades needed to meet stricter federal
environmental rules.
"We are working with (Edison Mission) on the potential
transfer of Homer City to GE Energy Financial Services. Our
intent is to continue the plant's operations," GE said in a
statement.
"We are awaiting government approval to install emissions
control equipment as soon as possible, which would enhance the
plant's long-term value. These actions are subject to successful
completion of negotiations with stakeholders," GE added.
Edison Mission said the 43 year old Homer City plant needs
to install emission control equipment that could cost as much as
$750 million to comply with upcoming federal regulations.
Edison International said in its earnings release it took an
impairment charge because it expects to lose substantially all
economic interest in the Homer City plant.
Over the past few years, dozens of power companies have
announced plans to shut more than 30,000 MW of coal-fired
generation due to proposed, more stringent federal environmental
regulations, weak power market conditions and record switching
from coal to natural gas-fired generators as gas prices hold
near 10-year lows.
Edison International's total impairment charges related to
Homer City and three coal plants in Illinois were over $1
billion, which resulted in the company posting a basic loss for
the full year 2011 and the fourth quarter.
Edison Mission said it was in the process of transferring
Homer City to General Electric Capital and another unnamed
entity, which own the plant and lease it back to Edison Mission.
EMISSION CONTROL EQUIPMENT
Edison Mission has said it would have to start installing
the sulfur dioxide and particulate emission control equipment in
the second quarter of 2012 so the devices could enter service by
early 2014 to meet the expected federal environmental timeline.
Also this week, Edison Mission said it would shut two
coal-fired power plants in Chicago totaling about 860 MW by 2014
in part because it was not economical to upgrade the old units
built in the 1950s and 1960s to meet the new federal
regulations.
Edison Mission was not the only U.S. power generator to
announce coal plant shutdowns this week. GenOn Energy
said it planned to shut 3,140 MW of mostly coal-fired generation
in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region over the next few years.
In addition, Edison Mission said it was less likely to
retrofit the emissions equipment at the 689-MW Waukegan coal
plant in Illinois than its three other, larger coal plants in
the state.
Edison Mission said compliance with emission regulations
will require capital expenditures of up to about $628 million
for the large Illinois coal units (Powerton, Joliet 7 and 8, and
Will County) and an additional $235 million for Joliet 6 and
Waukegan, according to a report by financial services company
Standard & Poor's (S&P).
S&P meanwhile lowered its credit rating on Edison Mission to
CCC+ from B-, noting the company faces greater refinancing risk
in 2013 with cash flow prospects from its coal-fueled assets
lower due to low natural gas prices and large environmental
capital expenditures.