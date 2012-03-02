UPDATE 1-GE plans to keep Pa. Homer City coal plant operating

* Edison Intl takes over $1 bln impairment due coal plants

* Edison unit likely to turn Homer City over to GE unit

* Homer City upgrade could cost up to $750 million

By Scott DiSavino

March 2 A unit of U.S. multinational conglomerate General Electric said Friday it intends to continue operating the 1,884-megawatt Homer City coal-fired power plant in Pennsylvania if it assumes operation of the plant.

Edison Mission, a unit of California power company Edison International, operates the plant and leases it from General Electric's GE Capital unit. It said it could not raise the money for upgrades needed to meet stricter federal environmental rules.

"We are working with (Edison Mission) on the potential transfer of Homer City to GE Energy Financial Services. Our intent is to continue the plant's operations," GE said in a statement.

"We are awaiting government approval to install emissions control equipment as soon as possible, which would enhance the plant's long-term value. These actions are subject to successful completion of negotiations with stakeholders," GE added.

Edison Mission said the 43 year old Homer City plant needs to install emission control equipment that could cost as much as $750 million to comply with upcoming federal regulations.

Edison International said in its earnings release it took an impairment charge because it expects to lose substantially all economic interest in the Homer City plant.

Over the past few years, dozens of power companies have announced plans to shut more than 30,000 MW of coal-fired generation due to proposed, more stringent federal environmental regulations, weak power market conditions and record switching from coal to natural gas-fired generators as gas prices hold near 10-year lows.

Edison International's total impairment charges related to Homer City and three coal plants in Illinois were over $1 billion, which resulted in the company posting a basic loss for the full year 2011 and the fourth quarter.

Edison Mission said it was in the process of transferring Homer City to General Electric Capital and another unnamed entity, which own the plant and lease it back to Edison Mission.

EMISSION CONTROL EQUIPMENT

Edison Mission has said it would have to start installing the sulfur dioxide and particulate emission control equipment in the second quarter of 2012 so the devices could enter service by early 2014 to meet the expected federal environmental timeline.

Also this week, Edison Mission said it would shut two coal-fired power plants in Chicago totaling about 860 MW by 2014 in part because it was not economical to upgrade the old units built in the 1950s and 1960s to meet the new federal regulations.

Edison Mission was not the only U.S. power generator to announce coal plant shutdowns this week. GenOn Energy said it planned to shut 3,140 MW of mostly coal-fired generation in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region over the next few years.

In addition, Edison Mission said it was less likely to retrofit the emissions equipment at the 689-MW Waukegan coal plant in Illinois than its three other, larger coal plants in the state.

Edison Mission said compliance with emission regulations will require capital expenditures of up to about $628 million for the large Illinois coal units (Powerton, Joliet 7 and 8, and Will County) and an additional $235 million for Joliet 6 and Waukegan, according to a report by financial services company Standard & Poor's (S&P).

S&P meanwhile lowered its credit rating on Edison Mission to CCC+ from B-, noting the company faces greater refinancing risk in 2013 with cash flow prospects from its coal-fueled assets lower due to low natural gas prices and large environmental capital expenditures.