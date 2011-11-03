Edison Mission to build Nebraska wind farm

* Wind farm to cost $145 million, enter service in 2012

* Nebraska power company NPPD to buy power from wind farm

Nov 3 California-based power company Edison International's (EIX.N) Edison Mission Group said this week it would build a new wind farm in Nebraska capable of producing enough energy for about 25,000 homes.

The $145 million wind project, known as Broken Bow Wind LLC, is located in central Nebraska in Custer County.

The project, which will be owned and operated by Edison Mission Group, will be capable of generating up to about 80 megawatts (MW) of electricity, the company said.

Nebraska power company Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) will buy all the power produced by Broken Bow under a 20-year purchase agreement.

NPPD President and CEO Pat Pope said in a release, "The addition of Broken Bow Wind ... moves NPPD closer to our board of directors' goal of having 10 percent of our energy come from renewable energy."

Edison Mission Group expects to complete Broken Bow by November 2012. During construction, the project will employ up to 100 people and contribute about $5.6 million to the state in sales tax revenues.

Once completed, the wind farm will provide average annual tax revenues of nearly $900,000 over its 25-year life in property taxes and state income taxes and an average of $540,000 per year in lease royalties to local landowners, Edison Mission Group said.

The facility will be powered by 50 wind turbines, each capable of producing 1.6 MW of power. The turbines will be mounted on 80-meter high towers. The wind farm site occupies about 14,000 acres of land.

Edison Mission Group, which owns more than 1,900 MW of wind power capacity in operation or under construction in 11 states, operates two other wind farms in Nebraska that also sell their output to NPPD - the 80 MW Elkhorn Ridge wind farm in Knox County and the 80 MW Laredo Ridge wind farm in Boone County.

Elkhorn Ridge began operation in 2009 and is majority-owned by Edison Mission Group, with one-third owned by Nebraska employee-owners of Nebraska-based energy company Tenaska.

Laredo Ridge, which is 100 percent owned by Edison Mission Group, entered service in November 2010. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)