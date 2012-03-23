UPDATE 1-California approves SCE exit from coal-fired power plants

* APS to pay $294 million for SCE stake in plant
By Scott DiSavino
March 23 California utility regulators approved
Southern California Edison's (SCE) previously announced $294
million sale of its interest in the Four Corners coal-fired
power plant in New Mexico, ending the company's ownership in
coal-fired generation.
California has some of the toughest greenhouse gas and
renewable energy requirements in the United States. To meet
those rules, the state's utilities are buying more power from
wind and solar projects and shedding older fossil-fired units.
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) required
SCE, a unit of California energy company Edison International
, to sell its interest in coal-fired power plants by
2016.
"With today's decision, we close a chapter in California for
our regulated utilities and their ownership interest in
coal-fired generation facilities," CPUC President Michael Peevey
said in a statement.
SCE owns a 48 percent share in the 770-megawatt Units 4 and
5 at Four Corners, which is operated by Arizona Public Service
(APS). APS is a unit of Arizona energy company Pinnacle West
Capital Corp.
SCE agreed to sell its share in Four Corners to APS in
November 2010.
A spokesman for APS, Damon Gross, said before completing the
purchase, APS still had to get approval from Arizona regulators
and an extension of the plant's coal contract. The company's
goal, he said, was to have the deal completed by the end of the
year.
There are five units at Four Corners. Units 1, 2 and 3 are
wholly owned by APS.
Units 4 and 5 are 48 percent owned by SCE, 15 percent by
APS, 13 percent by PNM Resources' Public Service Co of
New Mexico, 10 percent by Salt River Project, 7 percent by El
Paso Electric and 7 percent by UniSource Energy's
Tucson Electric.
SHUT OLD COAL PLANTS
APS plans to shut Units 1, 2 and 3 if it acquires SCE's
stake in Units 4 and 5.
APS would shut Units 1, 2 and 3 because they are older and
smaller than Units 4 and 5 and are therefore not economically
practical to upgrade to meet the new, more stringent federal
emissions requirements proposed by the Environmental Protection
Agency (EPA) over the past few years.
Energy companies have announced plans to shut more than
30,000 MW of coal-fired generation in the United States,
primarily because of the new EPA regulations, weak power market
conditions and natural gas prices near a 10-year low that are
making efficient gas plants cheaper than older coal units.
Units 1 and 2 are each 170 MW and entered service in 1963.
Unit 3 is 220 MW and entered service in 1964. Units 4 and 5 are
770 MW each and entered service in 1969 and 1970.
Separately, APS operates the four-unit, 1,027-MW Cholla coal
power plant in Arizona.
The company is waiting for federal regulators to finalize
rules related to regional haze to determine if it makes economic
sense to invest in equipment to control mercury emissions in at
least one of the Cholla units. The other three units have
baghouses to control the mercury emissions and other particulate
matter.