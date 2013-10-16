Green groups seek assurances Energy Future can clean up coal mines

| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Oct 16 Environmental group leaders on
Wednesday urged Texas regulators to ensure that financially
strapped Energy Future Holdings can cover the cost of cleaning
up its coal mine operations in the state in the future.
Dallas-based Energy Future Holdings (EFH), the state's
largest generator of electricity, is working to restructure
about $40 billion in debt in the next few weeks.
Environmental interests, Public Citizen and the Sierra Club,
question whether EFH and its subsidiaries have set aside cash or
assets with sufficient value to cover a potential $1 billion tab
to clean up its mining operations as required by law should the
company declare bankruptcy and plants are shuttered by new
owners.
The Texas Railroad Commission, which oversees mining
activity in the state, has allowed Luminant Mining to
"self-bond," or pledge company assets to meet the agency's
financial requirements rather than put up a cash bond.
Luminant operates mines in 11 Texas counties that supply the
lignite, a low-quality coal, that is burned at five Luminant
power plants and can generate more than 8,000 megawatts of
electricity, enough to serve 4 million Texas homes on an average
day.
The environmental groups are worried that some of Luminant's
aging coal-fired plants will no longer be economical to run and
that costs to clean up mines that supply those facilities could
fall to Texas taxpayers in the event of a bankruptcy.
In its last annual filing, EFH estimated its coal
reclamation cost could fall between $850 million and $1.1
billion.
"No responsible regulator reading those filings and using
good judgment could sit on his hands and not take action," said
Tom "Smitty" Smith, Texas director of Public Citizen. "It's time
for the Railroad Commission of Texas to get tough and get to the
bargaining table to assure that Texas is protected from
abandoned mines."
A spokeswoman for the Texas Railroad Commission said EFH's
Luminant Mining unit "currently meets the financial requirements
of the Texas Coal Mining Regulations, and therefore no
additional bonding is required."
Last year, however, the commission began requiring Luminant
to submit quarterly financial statements to show that the
company and its third-party guarantor continue to meet the
agency's self-bond requirement.
An EFH spokesman said the company has "no plans to shut down
plants or mines in the event of a financial restructuring."
"Any restructuring would be a financial, not an operational,
restructuring," said spokesman Allan Koenig.
Luminant has taken action to suspend operation at three coal
units over the winter, citing low wholesale power prices in
Texas.
Creditors are aware of the mine reclamation issue and one
legal expert said the obligation could be met through letters of
credit or other credit lines as part of bankruptcy financing.
EFH, formerly TXU Corp, was taken private in 2007 in a $45
billion buyout. The deal saddled the company with debt just
before a sharp drop in natural gas prices that pared profits
Luminant could earn from its large coal-fired fleet.
The buyout consortium included private equity firms KKR & Co
LP, TPG Capital Management LP and Goldman Sachs
Group Inc's private equity arm.