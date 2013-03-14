U.S. nuclear outages above normal at start of 2013 -EIA

March 14 U.S. nuclear outages in 2012 were generally higher than in recent years because of extended forced and planned outages at four reactors, and they continued into 2013, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Thursday. Coupled with the beginning of spring refueling outages, outage levels in early 2013 were above those seen in the previous five years, EIA said. See for Reuters nuclear outage data. Reuters forecast about 24,400 megawatts (MW) of nuclear capacity will be offline at the peak of the 2013 spring refueling season in mid April, which is down more than 10 percent from a year earlier. See Last year, spring nuclear outages peaked at 27,500 MW of capacity in mid-April. The data assumes units currently on extended outages, like the two reactors at Southern California Edison's (SCE) San Onofre plant in California and Omaha Public Power District's Fort Calhoun in Nebraska will still be shut in mid April. The data also assumes that in addition to the 22,400 MW expected to be out for refueling outages on April 15 (the date of the usual spring peak), there will also be about 2,000 MW of nuclear capacity off for short-term, unexpected reasons. The 2,000 MW is the average amount of nuclear generation shut for unexpected, short-term reasons over the past five years. Nuclear outages over the past five years have averaged about 23,200 MW in spring (2008-2012) and 21,500 MW in the autumn (2008-2012). The 103 U.S. nuclear reactors are capable of generating almost 100,600 MW, enough to power about 80 million homes. Those reactors produce about 20 percent of the country's generation and operate around the clock as baseload facilities, providing some of the lowest-cost power. The two reactors at SCE's 2,150-MW San Onofre shut in January 2012 after the discovery of premature tube wear in the steam generators. For the latest on San Onofre, see SCE, a unit of Edison International, operates San Onofre for its owners, including SCE and Sempra Energy's San Diego Gas and Electric unit. Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) has said it hoped to restart the 478-MW Fort Calhoun in 2013. Fort Calhoun shut for refueling in April 2011 and has remained down due to damage caused by flooding of the Missouri River and needed safety upgrades since. For the latest on Fort Calhoun, see OPPD has hired Exelon Corp to manage the Fort Calhoun plant.