EnerNOC enters U.S. demand response contract with PacifiCorp

March 21 U.S. energy management company EnerNOC
Inc on Thursday said it entered into a 10-year
agreement that will enable electric customers of PacifiCorp in
Idaho and Utah to reduce power use by about 185 megawatts (MW).
EnerNOC said in a release the so-called demand response
contract could be expanded into additional states in the future.
Demand response programs pay participants to reduce energy
use.
PacifiCorp, a unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc's
MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co, serves about 1.7 million
customers in Oregon, Washington, California, Utah, Wyoming and
Idaho.
The deal will allow PacifiCorp customers to use EnerNOC
technology to automatically dispatch about 185 MW of
agricultural demand response capacity related in part to the
region's irrigation pumps, and view real-time performance data.
EnerNOC said participating customers will see how much power
their pumps are using and will be paid for their electric
reduction capability.