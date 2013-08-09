版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 10日 星期六 04:34 BJT

Entergy, ITC Holdings withdraw grid sale plan in Texas

HOUSTON Aug 9 Entergy Corp and ITC Holdings withdrew their plan to seek Texas approval to divest Entergy's electric transmission assets in that state on Friday.

The Texas Public Utility Commission was the first of several states that must act on the transaction valued at $1.78 billion.

The transaction, a spin-off and merger of Entergy's 15,400-mile transmission network serving parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, has received approval from federal regulators and ITC shareholders.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐