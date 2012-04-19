Entergy moves step closer to joining MISO power grid

April 19 U.S. federal energy regulators on
Thursday approved a power transmission cost allocation plan that
will allow Louisiana-based power company Entergy Corp's
four-state Gulf Coast transmission system to join the Midwest
power grid.
Midwest Independent Transmission System Operator (MISO) said
in a release the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
(FERC) decision will allow Entergy's customers to pay only for
transmission projects that benefit them.
"This decision by FERC puts customers in the Entergy region
one step closer to realizing significant benefits from MISO
membership," MISO President and CEO John Bear said in the
release.
Entergy decided to integrate its transmission system in
Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas into the 11-state
MISO power grid in April 2011.
Entergy hopes to join MISO by the end of 2013.
But to integrate Entergy's Gulf Coast transmission system
into the Midwest power grid, MISO will have to use some
transmission lines in the neighboring Southwest Power Pool (SPP)
grid.
SPP also wanted Entergy to join its grid and has since
opposed Entergy's integration into the MISO.
SPP operates the power grid in all or parts of nine states,
including Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas,
Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.
Separately, Entergy in December 2011 agreed to sell its
transmission system to Michigan-based power transmission company
ITC Holdings Corp. ITC operates power systems in both
MISO and SPP and has stayed out of the Entergy-MISO-SPP battle.