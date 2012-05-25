NRC renews Entergy Mass. Pilgrim reactor license

BRIEF-Barrick to consolidate Nevada mines, aim to cut costs
* Barrick Gold to unify Cortez and Goldstrike operations in Nevada into single business unit in 2017 -President Kelvin Dushnisky
May 25 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said Friday it approved a new 20-year operating license for Entergy Corp's Pilgrim reactor in Massachusetts.
Three of the five commissioners voted in favor of the new license for the 40-year old reactor, with one -- Chairman Gregory Jaczko -- opposed. The other commissioner did not vote.
* AMYGDALA NEUROSCIENCES ACQUIRES GS-6637 FROM GILEAD SCIENCES
