版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 25日 星期五 23:47 BJT

NRC renews Entergy Mass. Pilgrim reactor license

May 25 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said Friday it approved a new 20-year operating license for Entergy Corp's Pilgrim reactor in Massachusetts.

Three of the five commissioners voted in favor of the new license for the 40-year old reactor, with one -- Chairman Gregory Jaczko -- opposed. The other commissioner did not vote.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐