UPDATE 3-NRC renews Entergy's Mass. Pilgrim reactor license

By Scott DiSavino May 25 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said on Friday it approved a new 20-year operating license for Entergy Corp's Pilgrim nuclear power reactor in Massachusetts. Three of the five commissioners voted in favor of the new license for the 40-year old reactor, with one -- Chairman Gregory Jaczko -- opposed. The other commissioner did not vote, according to the vote count released by the NRC. Late Thursday, Jaczko said he voted against the license renewal and criticized his fellow commissioners for their "unprecedented" support of approving the license. Commissioners Kristine Svinicki, William Magwood and William Ostendorff voted in favor of the license renewal. Commissioner George Apostolakis did not participate in the vote. "While I appreciate the need to have an appropriate procedure for bringing this process to completion, the current approach that my colleagues on the Commission support is unprecedented in license renewal proceedings and provides little basis for action," Jaczko said in his comments. The other commissioners did not address Jaczko's concerns directly in their comments. "The NRC's decision was the result of an extensive review of our renewal application that exceeded six years. We believe the commission made the right decision, based on a thorough safety and environmental review," Entergy said in a statement. This is another disagreement in a long running battle between the NRC Chairman and the other commissioners, who have disagreed on the licensing of the new reactors being built by Southern Co and Scana Corp in Georgia and South Carolina, and the timing of the safety upgrades for the nation's reactors as recommended by the Fukushima task force. But the battles at least for Jaczko will soon be over. Earlier this week, the Chairman said he would resign from the NRC after his replacement is confirmed, ending a year of intense criticism over his management style. SIX-YEAR WAIT Entergy, of Louisiana, applied to the NRC to renew the 685-megawatt Pilgrim's original 40-year operating license in January 2006, making this the longest renewal proceeding to date. Industry experts, however, expect the renewal of Entergy's Indian Point reactors in New York to last much longer than six years. Entergy applied for new licenses for Indian Point in 2007 but the NRC's judicial arm has not yet started hearings on more than a dozen contentions against that license renewal. By late 2007, the NRC staff recommended the commission approve the new license for Pilgrim. But the commission and its judicial arm have been holding hearings on numerous contentions against the Pilgrim renewal and appeals of contentions decided against those opposed to renewal. In his comments, Jaczko said there was still more to do on existing contentions. He said there were still several questions about the adequacy of the staff's review pending and it was therefore inappropriate to issue the license at this time. "This hardly seems to be a fair process for petitioners," Jaczko said referring to those opposed to the license renewal. CONGRESS COMMENTS In support of Jaczko, Congressman Ed Markey of Massachusetts said, "This vote is an unprecedented subversion of the rules governing relicensing of the nation's nuclear reactors. It is the latest in a long series of votes that demonstrate a reckless disregard for safety and the public on the part of Commissioners Magwood, Svinicki, Ostendorff and Apostolakis." Markey, a Democrat, is the senior member of the Energy and Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over the NRC. But other Republican members of the Committee earlier this week urged the NRC to get on with a license decision. "With Pilgrim's license expiration date fast approaching, fairness to the applicant takes on additional importance: human importance. Six hundred and fifty people work at Pilgrim," the Republican Committee members said. "Even though NRC procedures will allow the plant to continue operating until the Commission finally reaches a decision, the prolonged uncertainty creates an impression of regulatory intransigence and poses a hardship for employees," the Republicans said. The Republicans were House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton (R-MI), Energy and Power Subcommittee Chairman Ed Whitfield (R-KY), Environment and the Economy Subcommittee Chairman John Shimkus (R-IL), and Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Emeritus Joe Barton (R-TX). Pilgrim is a General Electric Type 3 boiling water reactor that entered service in 1972. It is located in the town of Plymouth about 38 miles (61 km) southeast of Boston. Its original license expires June 8, 2012 but the plant can continue to operate so long as the relicensing process is ongoing. For a factbox on U.S. nuclear units seeking license renewal see